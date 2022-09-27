Pax8’s Paul Newman Recognized as One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2022

Breaking News
DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Paul Newman, Director of Sales, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2022. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to support their partners and the broader channel ecosystem.

“Paul has been an invaluable member of our team and delivers impactful guidance to our partners to assure their success,” said Jared Pangretic, SVP of Sales, Americas at Pax8. “His collaborative leadership to fully understand partner goals and challenges has enabled partners to thrive. Congratulations to Paul for this well-deserved recognition.”

CRN’s editorial team assembles this list every year based on feedback from solution providers and industry executives to identify behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profit.

“We are thrilled to honor and recognize the extraordinary group included on this year’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list for their remarkable contributions to the channel and their partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “There are many talented and creative individuals working behind the scenes every day that contribute to channel growth and make game-changing decisions that impact partner success.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

About Pax8
Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Pax8 Media contact:

Melissa Gallegos
Communications Director
mgallegos@pax8.com

 

