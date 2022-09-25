Pax8’s Sharp and Yongvanich to Present at Canalys APAC Forum

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that Pax8 Asia’s CEO Chris Sharp and its Vice President of Sales Patara Yongvanich, selected to speak on two panels at the upcoming Canalys APAC Forum taking place the 15 – 17 of November in Singapore.

“Pax8 has seen tremendous growth in Australia and New Zealand since we launched in April, and we are excited to participate as expert panelists at the Canalys APAC Forum,” said Sharp. “What makes Pax8 unique is our ability to simplify the cloud-buying journey for IT service providers through our people, technology, and support. We look forward to sharing ways to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive.”

“As we expand our presence across Asia, we see the Canalys Forum as an excellent way for MSPs to realize the value we can provide their businesses,” said Yongvanich. “So often, there is a barrier to entry with cloud adoption because of the change management required to transform from a project-based system integrator to recurring revenue-based managed service provider. Pax8 supports our partners through this transformation, allowing them to take advantage of the market opportunities and enable their clients to grow and scale with the benefits of cloud technology.”

The 2022 Canalys Forum will be a hybrid experience, bringing together the region’s top channel leaders personally and virtually. For the 2022 APAC event, up to 1000 VIP channel executives will come together in Singapore to meet, share, discuss and learn face to face.

The Forum is an opportunity to recruit and engage with a high-quality audience of channel decision-makers. All attendees will have access to Canalys insight, vendor content, and messaging. Onsite and remote attendees will access Canalys’ sophisticated mobile app and platform, powered by Canapii, to build their agenda, schedule meetings, view attendees, and access high-level content.

The analysts at Canalys are the acknowledged leaders in channel research, and at the event, partners will hear their unique perspectives. The conference provides independent and impartial content while creating a platform for vendors to influence the channel. In 2022, the Forum will continue to bring an independent vision to today’s channel leaders.

