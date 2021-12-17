Pay.How to Open up Private Beta Signups to All Businesses Nationwide

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

ORLANDO, Florida, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pay.How is pleased to announce that it will begin rolling out its business profile features over the next several days, allowing thousands of new businesses to join the platform nationwide. Pay.How is a product licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) and developed by Solomon Williams, Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best in Business Gold Honoree. Pay.How is available via the Appstore and Google Play, including online.

Within the next several days, businesses will be allowed to create a free online profile which is a huge step towards the platform allowing them to accept new clients from several thousand users already on the platform. In new cities, this is a key preliminary step for businesses as it will allow mini-franchise owners to assign new work requests to them. Pay.How currently has over 25 new mini-franchisees undergoing background checks.

During beta, Pay.How has processed several thousand payment transactions and is confident that it is ready to move forward.

About Pay.How
Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.
KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. For more information, visit https://kyncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

CONTACT: Contact
Solomon Williams
solomon@bwpmg.com 

