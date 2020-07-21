Pay with GasBuddy® Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars in Fuel Transactions

GasBuddy payments program moves to the top of drivers’ wallets by delivering on the promise of saving money on every gallon of gasoline purchased

Pay with GasBuddy card.

BOSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, today announced its Pay with GasBuddy® payments program has surpassed half a billion dollars in fuel transactions since the program started in August 2017.

That is $500,000,000 worth of gasoline purchased using Pay with GasBuddy, a major milestone for the company as it seeks to further its mission of providing more ways and more places for consumers to save money on gas. The program has gained popularity over the years with a simple promise to consumers: never pay full price for gas.

“Pay with GasBuddy provides the convenience and efficiency in fuel-savings that consumers demand, making it the payment-of-choice for hundreds of thousands of drivers,” said Sarah McCrary, CEO at GasBuddy. “No matter where people live, what their credit scores are, or what fuel brands are available to them, our mission at GasBuddy is to provide everyone with a way to save.”

Drivers who enroll in the program receive a Pay with GasBuddy debit card that is connected to their checking account; when swiped at the pump, consumers receive automatic discounts on their fuel purchase. GasBuddy has continued to add to this user experience, making saving money on gas easier and more accessible, including the ability to earn free gas credit — GasBack® — by shopping with brands on the GasBuddy platform.

Over the last couple of months as the country battles COVID-19, GasBuddy has entered an inflection point. Record unemployment rates have created a new appetite for savings. The recent boom in road trips, RV-rentals and van-life has brought increased need for fuel-savings options and flexibility.

GasBuddy provides 27 ways to save which can all be unlocked with Pay with GasBuddy. Join hundreds of thousands of users at gasbuddy.com/pay.

