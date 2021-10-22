Breaking News
Paya to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 5, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, November 5, 2021 before market open. Paya CEO Jeff Hack and CFO Glenn Renzulli will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00am ET on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Paya website at investors.paya.com. The conference call can also be accessed live by dialing 833-665-0668 and referencing conference ID 3872346. A replay will be available shortly after the live call and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing conference ID 3872346.

About Paya
Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Miamisburg, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

Investor Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
matt.humphries@paya.com

Media Contact:
Emily Bell
212-784-5704
ebell@groupgordon.com

