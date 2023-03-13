Cannabis Payment Company Enters FinTech Space Through New Venture, Offers an Ecosystem of Financial Solutions Designed for Burgeoning Cannabis Industry

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paybotic Financial (“Paybotic” or “the Company”), a fintech innovator working in partnership with Regent Bank, Member FDIC, to provide financial services for cannabis operators locked out of mainstream banking, announced today the waitlist is open for our full program launch offering FDIC-insured checking accounts, electronic payments, and mobile and online access to cannabis operators operating in legal markets across the United States. Paybotic Financial is the newest venture from Paybotic, a payments disruptor that has been providing secure and compliant payment processing for more than 10 years to the legalized cannabis industry.

The program includes a full-suite financial solution enabling cannabis-related businesses to access traditional banking services such as checking accounts and electronic payments. It includes the capability to view multiple checking accounts from one centralized login, same day and next day deposit/payment settlements, and nationwide coverage. Businesses will have access to physical and digital business debit cards, card limit and utilization, digital payment options such as ACH and domestic wire transfers, cash management and logistics, and other features. Additionally, the platform will include a consumer payments mobile wallet which allows for instantaneous budtender tipping, while offering retail dispensaries same/next day and guaranteed funding.

“Having worked in cannabis payments for over 10 years, we fully understand the banking challenges that plague the cannabis industry,” said Eveline Dang, CEO of Paybotic Financial. “Paybotic started as a payment processor with ‘bring your own bank account’ solutions. However, we found that we were having to turn a number of our clients away because they lacked the appropriate type of commercial deposit accounts, or one at all. Our clients at Paybotic were constantly asking for this type of service, and we saw a need to help relieve them of this burden that so many cannabis operators face. Paybotic Financial is backed by our combined experience and expertise in cannabis, and we are proud to be providing a supportive solution that works for our clients.”

Paybotic Financial’s banking and financial services are provided through a partnership with Regent Bank, Member FDIC. With the addition of its financial solutions platform, and along with its sister companies Paybotic, Accountabis Advisors and Millers Insurance Group, the Paybotic Financial ecosystem provides a one-stop solution for all professional and financial services needed in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Cannabis companies and MRBs, including ancillary businesses, who are ready to take control of their financial services with the Paybotic Financial ecosystem can begin signing up for a waitlist here: www.payboticfinancial.com.

About Paybotic Financial

Paybotic Financial is the leading provider of digital commercial finance solutions specifically designed for cannabis-related businesses and its customers. Our innovative financial ecosystem enables and empowers cannabis and cannabis related-businesses to transact securely and compliantly, through a strategic partnership with Regent Bank, Member FDIC. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Paybotic Financial was founded in 2022 by a team of leading fintech, compliance, and payment systems experts and premiere cannabis industry payments professionals. Paybotic Financial delivers creative embedded financial solutions for cannabis and cannabis-related businesses to increase revenue, reduce costs and streamline transaction processing. To join the waitlist, visit PayboticFinancial.com and follow Paybotic Financial on LinkedIn for important updates.