Cannabis Payment Solution Company Recognized for Excellence in Retail Merchant Payment Processing Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paybotic (“Paybotic” or “the Company”), the premier resource for financial solutions designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that it has been shortlisted by Retail Tech Insights Magazine on their 2023 list of Top 10 Retail Payment Solutions Providers.

Retail Tech Insights’ magazine edition containing the top 10 list also features articles from CFOs, VPs/Directors-payments, CROs, and other decision-makers. This recognition solidifies Paybotic as a payment processing leader in the retail space.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by Retail Tech Insights Magazine, and our placement on the Top 10 list showcases our dedication to our clients, our ability to streamline payment processes and services, and the fact that we pride ourselves on little to no downtime for retailers,” said Max Miller, CEO of Paybotic. “When it comes to payment processing, Paybotic is a trusted service provider innovating and streamlining the financial needs of the cannabis industry and providing support for cannabis-related merchants that enables the ability to transact effectively and provide customers with the products and services they need.”

Retail Tech Insights Magazine is a print and digital magazine that reaches over 120,175 qualified subscribers in the U.S. Their readership primarily comprises CFOs, VPs/Directors/Analysts/Operations Specialists-payments, CROs, and other senior decision-makers. It’s a trusted source for new trends for technology in retail, new solutions available for merchants, and discusses challenges faced by retail executives in adopting technology solutions, and bringing out the best of technology vendors providing solutions and services to retail.

