The area’s leading merchant services provider is committed to fueling the local economy, hiring within the community and providing regional expertise

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PayBright, a leading merchant services provider (MSP), announces today that it was named to the Triangle Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list, which recognizes the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the region. The company ranked No. 19 overall, showing its success in a highly competitive local market.

PayBright is fueled by the success of its agents and sales partners. Earlier this year, PayBright was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 657 overall in the country and No. 5 in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious “Inc. 5000” annual list.

The company focuses on how to improve the sales process for independent agents in the merchant services space, ultimately leading to more successful agents and sales partnerships. From better offerings to fair pricing, higher commissions, POS support and merchant and agent customer service, PayBright is dedicated to going above and beyond so agents can not only survive but thrive in a competitive payments landscape. When agents succeed, so does PayBright. That’s why ensuring an exceptional agent experience is a top priority.

“The local Triangle area means so much to us as a company, and we strongly believe providing the best community support will net better results for all businesses in the region,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. “When businesses choose to work with a local processor, not only does that business earn a customer for life, but they receive support from someone who understands the nuances of their needs and challenges. Also, the money that businesses spend on processing remains in the community, creating a more circular economy.”

PayBright has a team of 25 full-time employees as well as an extensive network of more than 650 agents nationwide who sell merchant services, and it expects to surpass 1,000 active agents before the end of 2024. The company differentiates itself from its MSP competitors by partnering with local sales agents, allowing PayBright to service various industry sectors and reach markets across the U.S.

To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/.

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a ‘merchant services done right’ model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for PayBright

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com