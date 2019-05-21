Paycor Acquires Ximble Scheduling

Combined Portfolio Provides Customers a Broad Human Capital Management Offering with Enhanced Scheduling Capabilities

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the acquisition of Ximble , a cloud-based employee scheduling solution. Ximble’s scheduling offering will be fully integrated into Paycor’s product suite, enabling customers to efficiently assign schedules and allowing employees to easily swap schedules.

“Leaders of companies are seeking software tools and mobile offerings to automate as much of their employee management functions as possible,” said President of Paycor, Stacey Browning. “Adding Ximble’s robust scheduling offering will increase Paycor’s ability to help companies perform better.”

More than 1,400 companies use Ximble to increase communication and flexibility in workforce planning processes. Along with the existing Ximble team, Paycor will continue to serve these customers, add new scheduling customers, and invest in product enhancements.

“The human resources (HR) software space for small and medium businesses is experiencing a period of consolidation, and many of our customers are looking for ‘all-in-one’ solutions to meet their HR needs,” said Founder and CEO of Ximble, Peter Swaniker. “Even though we offer a best-of-breed scheduling solution, we’re excited about the opportunity to continue the journey of serving our customers as one unified suite. Together, Paycor and Ximble will provide one best-in-class platform to manage core HR, payroll, time and attendance, and benefits.”

The acquisition of Ximble continues to further Paycor’s leadership in the HCM market and delivers on its promise to take care of the client first.

Supporting Resources

Paycor Website

Paycor Products

Paycor Latest News

Join the Conversation

Join us on LinkedIn

About Paycor

More than 30,000 small and medium businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best unified HCM platform for the SMB market, but what makes us legendary is the total client experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps clients streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS