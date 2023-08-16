Q4 Total revenues of $ 140.0 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, while expanding margins



Q4 Recurring revenue of $ 129.0 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year



FY’23 Total revenues of $ 552.7 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year



FY’24 revenue guidance of $644 – $650 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year at the top end of the range

CINCINNATI, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.

“Paycor delivered strong revenue growth of 26% for the quarter and 29% for the year, driven by continued robust demand for our open, modern HCM solution,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “Our team executed exceptionally well against our strategic growth initiatives, namely increasing Tier 1 sales coverage to 36% and expanding effective PEPM by 11% this year.”

“We are proud of the operational performance across the business, which delivered nearly 400 basis points of margin expansion year-over-year and positive adjusted free cash flow while continuing to invest in innovative technologies that empower frontline leaders. We are demonstrating the scalability of our business model and believe there is significant opportunity to drive further leverage.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $140.0 million, compared to $111.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

were $140.0 million, compared to $111.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating loss was $31.7 million, compared to $30.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

was $31.7 million, compared to $30.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted operating income * was $15.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

* was $15.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $29.4 million, compared to $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

was $29.4 million, compared to $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $13.4 million, compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Launched Paycor Engage, which combines several employee engagement tools into a single platform to elevate how leaders communicate with and motivate their team. The new solution empowers leaders to share company news, communicate with teams and recognize employees across mobile and web applications.

Introduced an AI-enabled Job Description generator, further strengthening the Company’s suite of artificial intelligence solutions, such as Paycor Smart Sourcing and Predictive Resignation. Based on job title and required experience, the integrated solution creates compelling job descriptions, empowering leaders to attract and hire top talent faster than ever before.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $552.7 million, compared to $429.4 million for the fiscal year 2022.

were $552.7 million, compared to $429.4 million for the fiscal year 2022. Operating loss was $104.7 million, compared to $139.6 million for fiscal year 2022.

was $104.7 million, compared to $139.6 million for fiscal year 2022. Adjusted operating income * was $82.6 million, compared to $47.5 million for fiscal year 2022.

* was $82.6 million, compared to $47.5 million for fiscal year 2022. Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $93.2 million, compared to $119.6 million for fiscal year 2022.

was $93.2 million, compared to $119.6 million for fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $66.8 million, compared to $35.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 16, 2023, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

First Quarter Ending September 30, 2023:

Total revenues in the range of $138 – $140 million.

in the range of $138 – $140 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $9 – $10 million.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024:

Total revenues in the range of $644 – $650 million.

in the range of $644 – $650 million. Adjusted operating income* in the range of $97 – $100 million.

*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paycor

Paycor’s human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That’s why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc., adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and other certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, stock-based compensation expense, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before amortization of naming rights, stock-based compensation expense and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based compensation expense and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, accretion expense associated with the naming rights, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected by applying an adjusted effective income tax rate, (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding, which includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation, (x) adjusted free cash flow as cash provided (used) by operating activities less the purchase of property and equipment and internally developed software costs, excluding other certain corporate expenses, which are included in cash provided (used) by operating activities and (xi) adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenues.

Other certain corporate expenses presented include one-time costs related to secondary offerings, restructuring costs, professional, consulting and other costs, transaction expenses and other costs, costs associated with becoming a public company and implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc., diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share and cash provided (used) by operating activities. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,233 $ 133,041 Accounts receivable, net 30,820 21,511 Deferred contract costs 54,448 37,769 Prepaid expenses 10,448 9,421 Other current assets 2,581 1,874 Current assets before funds held for clients 193,530 203,616 Funds held for clients 1,049,156 1,715,916 Total current assets 1,242,686 1,919,532 Property and equipment, net 34,573 31,675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,834 — Goodwill 767,738 750,155 Intangible assets, net 260,472 263,069 Capitalized software, net 53,983 40,002 Long-term deferred contract costs 162,657 125,705 Other long-term assets 2,232 1,179 Total assets $ 2,541,175 $ 3,131,317 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,350 $ 13,945 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,119 13,907 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 43,858 44,592 Deferred revenue 13,083 11,742 Current liabilities before client fund obligations 109,410 84,186 Client fund obligations 1,053,926 1,719,047 Total current liabilities 1,163,336 1,803,233 Deferred income taxes 18,047 31,895 Long-term operating leases 16,061 — Other long-term liabilities 70,047 11,458 Total liabilities 1,267,491 1,846,586 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 176,535,236 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 174,909,539 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 177 175 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (245,074 ) (245,074 ) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 2,011,194 1,926,800 Accumulated deficit (489,495 ) (395,389 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,118 ) (1,781 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,273,684 1,284,731 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,541,175 $ 3,131,317

Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 128,966 $ 109,698 $ 518,874 $ 427,032 Interest income on funds held for clients 11,077 1,293 33,818 2,355 Total revenues 140,043 110,991 552,692 429,387 Cost of revenues 48,448 40,338 187,140 168,188 Gross profit 91,595 70,653 365,552 261,199 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 56,487 42,672 212,094 170,629 General and administrative 52,445 45,087 203,850 187,050 Research and development 14,328 13,020 54,263 43,140 Total operating expenses 123,260 100,779 470,207 400,819 Loss from operations (31,665 ) (30,126 ) (104,655 ) (139,620 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,177 ) (93 ) (4,638 ) (541 ) Other 2,116 30 4,630 1,570 Loss before benefit for income taxes (30,726 ) (30,189 ) (104,663 ) (138,591 ) Income tax benefit (1,366 ) (6,370 ) (11,448 ) (30,574 ) Net loss (29,360 ) (23,819 ) (93,215 ) (108,017 ) Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — 11,621 Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ (29,360 ) $ (23,819 ) $ (93,215 ) $ (119,638 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 176,520,473 174,909,539 176,039,651 172,636,523

Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (93,215 ) $ (108,017 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,790 6,457 Amortization of intangible assets and software 126,357 124,016 Amortization of deferred contract costs 46,440 31,471 Stock-based compensation expense 78,225 71,376 Deferred tax benefit (11,669 ) (30,940 ) Bad debt expense 4,715 2,085 Loss (gain) on sale of investments 217 (2 ) Gain on installment sale — (1,359 ) Loss on foreign currency exchange 237 309 Loss on lease exit 1,010 9,112 Naming rights accretion expense 4,228 — Change in fair value of deferred consideration — (138 ) Other (809 ) 88 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (14,592 ) (7,133 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,081 (2,745 ) Accounts payable 13,091 2,015 Accrued liabilities and other (16,575 ) 12,195 Deferred revenue 655 (4,877 ) Deferred contract costs (100,071 ) (79,562 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,115 24,351 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities (421,690 ) (211,473 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities 319,668 166,372 Purchase of property and equipment (5,041 ) (1,986 ) Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale — 3,040 Acquisition of intangible assets (19,516 ) (9,706 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (24,126 ) — Internally developed software costs (42,257 ) (30,797 ) Net cash used in investing activities (192,962 ) (84,550 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations (664,235 ) 1,037,543 Payment of deferred consideration — (2,752 ) Proceeds from line-of-credit — 3,500 Repayments of line-of-credit — (52,600 ) Repayments of debt and finance lease obligations (284 ) (323 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount — 454,915 Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of noncontrolling interest) — (260,044 ) Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (2,459 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 345 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,285 3,187 Other financing activities (700 ) (395 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (659,048 ) 1,183,031 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 18 91 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients (803,877 ) 1,122,923 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of period 1,682,923 560,000 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of period $ 879,046 $ 1,682,923 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 167 $ 5 Capital expenditures purchased via financing arrangements $ 3,544 $ — Cash paid for interest $ — $ 154 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 6,359 $ — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,233 $ 133,041 Funds held for clients 783,813 1,549,882 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients $ 879,046 $ 1,682,923

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Gross Profit* $ 91,595 $ 70,653 $ 365,552 $ 261,199 Gross Profit Margin 65.4 % 63.7 % 66.1 % 60.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,540 1,296 5,326 19,313 Stock-based compensation expense 2,322 1,444 9,077 6,649 Adjusted Gross Profit* $ 95,457 $ 73,393 $ 379,955 $ 287,161 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 68.2 % 66.1 % 68.7 % 66.9 %

* Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit were burdened by depreciation expense of $0.5 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1.8 million and $2.6 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit were burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $7.8 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $28.1 million and $22.1 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit were burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $7.5 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $26.1 million and $17.3 million for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Loss from Operations $ (31,665 ) $ (30,126 ) $ (104,655 ) $ (139,620 ) Operating Margin (22.6 )% (27.1 )% (18.9 )% (32.5 )% Amortization of intangible assets 25,838 22,411 98,248 101,959 Stock-based compensation expense 20,206 16,055 78,225 71,376 Loss on lease exit* 56 57 1,789 9,112 Corporate adjustments** 975 793 8,966 4,664 Adjusted Operating Income $ 15,410 $ 9,190 $ 82,573 $ 47,491 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 11.0 % 8.3 % 14.9 % 11.1 %

* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities. ** Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 relate to costs associated with secondary offerings completed in December 2022 (“December 2022 Secondary Offering”) and September 2022 (“September 2022 Secondary Offering”) of $— million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $— million and $0.4 million, respectively, transaction expenses associated with the Paltech Solutions, Inc. (“7Geese”) acquisition totaling $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Sales and Marketing expense $ 56,487 $ 42,672 $ 212,094 $ 170,629 Amortization of intangible assets (1,059 ) — (3,882 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (8,036 ) (6,117 ) (32,444 ) (35,507 ) Corporate adjustments* — — — (53 ) Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense $ 47,392 $ 36,555 $ 175,768 $ 135,069 General and Administrative expense $ 52,445 $ 45,087 $ 203,850 $ 187,050 Amortization of intangible assets (23,239 ) (21,115 ) (89,040 ) (82,646 ) Stock-based compensation expense (7,291 ) (5,520 ) (27,056 ) (22,467 ) Loss on lease exit** (56 ) (57 ) (1,789 ) (9,112 ) Corporate adjustments*** (975 ) (793 ) (8,966 ) (4,611 ) Adjusted General and Administrative expense $ 20,884 $ 17,602 $ 76,999 $ 68,214 Research and Development expense $ 14,328 $ 13,020 $ 54,263 $ 43,140 Stock-based compensation expense (2,557 ) (2,974 ) (9,648 ) (6,753 ) Adjusted Research and Development expense $ 11,771 $ 10,046 $ 44,615 $ 36,387

* Corporate adjustments for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company. ** Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities. *** Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 relate to costs associated with the December 2022 Secondary Offering and the September 2022 Secondary Offering of $— million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $— million and $0.4 million, respectively, transaction expenses associated with the 7Geese acquisition totaling $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.6 million and $3.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net loss before benefit for income taxes $ (30,726 ) $ (30,189 ) $ (104,663 ) $ (138,591 ) Loss on debt amendment — — — 35 Amortization of intangible assets 25,838 22,411 98,248 101,959 Naming rights accretion expense 1,030 — 4,228 — Gain on installment sale — — — (1,359 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,206 16,055 78,225 71,376 Loss on lease exit* 56 57 1,789 9,112 Corporate adjustments** 975 793 8,966 4,664 Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes 17,379 9,127 86,793 47,196 Income tax effect on adjustments*** (3,997 ) (2,190 ) (19,962 ) (11,327 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. $ 13,382 $ 6,937 $ 66,831 $ 35,869 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.38 $ 0.21 Adjusted shares outstanding**** 176,813,907 175,294,772 176,361,654 173,774,540

* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities. ** Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 relate to costs associated with the December 2022 Secondary Offering and the September 2022 Secondary Offering of $— million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 relate to certain restructuring costs of $— million and $0.4 million, respectively, transaction expenses associated with the 7Geese acquisition totaling $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $— million and $1.0 million, respectively. *** Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective income tax rate of 23.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and 24.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, respectively. **** The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 assume the conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on July 1, 2021, based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,730 $ 12,720 $ 48,115 $ 24,351 Purchase of property and equipment (1,756 ) (125 ) (5,041 ) (1,986 ) Internally developed software costs (11,657 ) (8,130 ) (42,257 ) (30,797 ) Corporate adjustments* 975 793 8,966 4,664 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 19,292 $ 5,258 $ 9,783 $ (3,768 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 13.8 % 4.7 % 1.8 % (0.9 )%