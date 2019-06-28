Paycor Names Raul Villar, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

Bob Coughlin to be Elevated to Chairman of Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the appointment of Raul Villar, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2019. Villar will succeed Bob Coughlin, who will be elevated to the role of Chairman of Paycor’s Board of Directors, a position in which he will work alongside Villar, helping to direct the company’s strategic vision and maintaining key client and partner relationships.

Villar joins Paycor from AdvancedMD, a provider of SaaS, multi-tenant cloud solutions for independent physicians, where he served as CEO since 2015. He previously spent 26 years in the HCM industry in a series of management positions with increasing responsibilities, including President of ADP AdvancedMD from 2011 to 2015. He received a B.S. in Business Administration and Management from Bryant University and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

“I am thrilled to welcome Raul as Paycor’s new CEO,” said Bob Coughlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Paycor. “His industry experience, leadership capability and understanding of what it takes to scale a successful, fast-growth company make him the ideal CEO for Paycor as it approaches its 30th year. Importantly, the addition of a leader of Raul’s caliber will allow me to focus even more of my attention on Paycor’s strategic direction and our clients. I also am pleased to continue as a shareholder.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Paycor team,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. “For years, I have admired Paycor as both a competitor and an innovative industry leader. Paycor has, without question, the premier HCM platform for small and medium businesses and our mission is to offer all businesses an alternative to the overpriced and underserviced legacy providers in the HCM category. I welcome the opportunity to work alongside Bob and benefit from his strategic insights and I am especially pleased that he will continue to be a trusted resource for our clients and partners.”

More than 30,000 small and medium businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best unified HCM platform for the SMB market, but what makes us legendary is the total client experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps clients streamline every aspect of people management, so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com .

