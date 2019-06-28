Breaking News
Home / Top News / Paycor Names Raul Villar, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

Paycor Names Raul Villar, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Bob Coughlin to be Elevated to Chairman of Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the appointment of Raul Villar, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2019. Villar will succeed Bob Coughlin, who will be elevated to the role of Chairman of Paycor’s Board of Directors, a position in which he will work alongside Villar, helping to direct the company’s strategic vision and maintaining key client and partner relationships.

Villar joins Paycor from AdvancedMD, a provider of SaaS, multi-tenant cloud solutions for independent physicians, where he served as CEO since 2015. He previously spent 26 years in the HCM industry in a series of management positions with increasing responsibilities, including President of ADP AdvancedMD from 2011 to 2015. He received a B.S. in Business Administration and Management from Bryant University and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

“I am thrilled to welcome Raul as Paycor’s new CEO,” said Bob Coughlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Paycor. “His industry experience, leadership capability and understanding of what it takes to scale a successful, fast-growth company make him the ideal CEO for Paycor as it approaches its 30th year. Importantly, the addition of a leader of Raul’s caliber will allow me to focus even more of my attention on Paycor’s strategic direction and our clients. I also am pleased to continue as a shareholder.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Paycor team,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. “For years, I have admired Paycor as both a competitor and an innovative industry leader. Paycor has, without question, the premier HCM platform for small and medium businesses and our mission is to offer all businesses an alternative to the overpriced and underserviced legacy providers in the HCM category. I welcome the opportunity to work alongside Bob and benefit from his strategic insights and I am especially pleased that he will continue to be a trusted resource for our clients and partners.”

About Paycor
More than 30,000 small and medium businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best unified HCM platform for the SMB market, but what makes us legendary is the total client experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps clients streamline every aspect of people management, so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.

Supporting Resources

  • Paycor Website
  • Paycor Products
  • Paycor Latest News
  • Join the Conversation
  • Join us on LinkedIn

For More Information:
Marta Debski
Offleash for Paycor
(810) 956-4501
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.