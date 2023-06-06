Onwards HR Joins the Paycor Marketplace of Industry-Leading Partners and Products

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onwards HR , a leading workforce compliance platform used by HR, legal and finance teams for severance and offboarding management, announced a new partnership today with Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor). Paycor is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software to small and mid-sized employers across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, professional services, and education.

As part of the Paycor Marketplace, Paycor customers will have access to Onwards HR, a first-of-its-kind suite of solutions designed specifically to improve the employee separation process. Recognizing the inherent risks and compliance issues associated with employee exits – whether individually or reduction in force – the Onwards HR platform helps ensure alignment with corporate policy and federal, state and local employment laws. In addition to improving compliance, Onwards HR is the only offboarding solution that includes severance management, enabling severance pay calculations using real-time data. Onwards HR streamlines the complexities of the separation process, mitigating risk by preventing costly mistakes, shortening processing timelines, and providing smoother, more thoughtful transitions for those employees being offboarded.

Sarah Rodehorst, co-founder and CEO of Onwards HR, shared, “Severance benefits and employee separation management are fraught with challenges. Often, these decisions are made under financial pressure or a corporate action such as mergers and acquisitions. As such, most organizations struggle to manage the process compliantly and with the careful consideration it requires. Our partnership with Paycor, further expands our reach as we help organizations with strategic workforce planning.”

Onwards HR enables organizations to make better people decisions using workforce modeling tools that leverage employee data from across the organization. The solution’s advanced rules engine calculates severance pay in accordance with corporate policies, recalculates when changes arise, and generates severance packages that include mandated documentation required under OWBPA and by state agencies. Additionally, with Onwards HR, organizations can remain in compliance with rapidly evolving employment laws such as the federal WARN Act, state mini-WARN Acts, and state separation notice requirements. A legal dashboard includes robust adverse impact analysis to mitigate bias and improve equity.

“Offboarding employees is just as critical as onboarding. Part of building winning teams is also knowing how to optimize your employee population, and Onwards HR helps with just that,” said Tim Ruge, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “From analyzing your teams to staying compliant with audit trails, Onwards HR supports the full separation process for employees. This partnership with Onwards HR allows us to better assist organizations through the end of the employee lifecycle.”

To learn more about Onwards HR in the Paycor Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.paycor.com/products/onwards-hr .

About Onwards HR

Onwards HR is a data-driven offboarding platform that helps companies conduct compassionate and compliant layoffs and terminations. With Onwards HR, companies can mitigate risk, reduce costs, and improve equity by simplifying separations in compliance with corporate policy and employment laws.

About Paycor

Paycor’s human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third-party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That’s why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Onwards HR jeanne@devonpr.com