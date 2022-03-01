Paycor to Participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Breaking News
CINCINNATI, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:30 pm Pacific Time (3:30 pm Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That’s why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:
Carly Graman
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com

 

