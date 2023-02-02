Q 2 2023 Recurring & Other Revenue of $256.4 million, up 31% year-over-year

Q2 2023 Total Revenue of $273.0 million, up 39% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2022.

“Our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry, coupled with continued strong sales execution, helped drive recurring and other revenue growth of 31% and total revenue growth of 39% in the second quarter. Our continued strong momentum is the result of ongoing investments in product innovation, including leveraging last year’s acquisition of Cloudsnap, a flexible, low-code solution for integrating disparate business applications. We have fully integrated Cloudsnap into the Paylocity suite and are leveraging this technology to provide the most modern software in the industry to accelerate the rollout of new integrations and use-cases to better serve our clients and their employees. Additionally, we continue to see strong attach rates in our modern workforce solutions, as clients realize the value in creating a unique employee experience and engaging culture for remote, hybrid and in-office teams,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $273.0 million, an increase of 39% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Recurring & other revenue was $256.4 million, an increase of 31% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $18.2 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $65.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $15.6 million or $0.28 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on 56.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $77.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $120.1 million as of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $62.4 million.

As of December 31, 2022, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 2, 2023, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $330.5 million to $334.5 million, which represents approximately 35% growth over fiscal 2022 third quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $121.5 million to $124.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.156 billion to $1.161 billion, which represents approximately 36% growth over fiscal year 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $358.5 million to $362.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with detailed financial information can be accessed through https://investors.paylocity.com/events-and-presentations where dial in details are provided. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at https://investors.paylocity.com/ .

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company’s financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management’s estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. and the global economy, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 5, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,756 $ 120,053 Accounts receivable, net 15,754 24,540 Deferred contract costs 59,501 68,557 Prepaid expenses and other 28,896 30,175 Total current assets before funds held for clients 243,907 243,325 Funds held for clients 3,987,776 3,065,697 Total current assets 4,231,683 3,309,022 Capitalized internal-use software, net 61,985 71,083 Property and equipment, net 62,839 59,506 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,210 46,604 Intangible assets, net 45,475 39,934 Goodwill 101,949 102,054 Long-term deferred contract costs 229,067 262,313 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 7,746 6,727 Deferred income tax assets 19,060 40,530 Total assets $ 4,809,014 $ 3,937,773 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,374 $ 7,611 Accrued expenses 124,384 115,795 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 132,758 123,406 Client fund obligations 3,987,776 3,065,697 Total current liabilities 4,120,534 3,189,103 Long-term operating lease liabilities 69,119 65,353 Other long-term liabilities 3,681 3,333 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,217 2,217 Total liabilities $ 4,195,551 $ 3,260,006 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022; 55,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 55,768 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 289,843 310,050 Retained earnings 325,868 371,820 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,303 ) (4,159 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 613,463 $ 677,767 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,809,014 $ 3,937,773

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 195,041 $ 256,434 $ 375,865 $ 501,840 Interest income on funds held for clients 996 16,574 1,869 24,448 Total revenues 196,037 273,008 377,734 526,288 Cost of revenues 70,821 90,076 134,070 174,619 Gross profit 125,216 182,932 243,664 351,669 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 52,219 75,694 102,104 146,757 Research and development 25,278 41,029 48,354 81,122 General and administrative 39,581 48,001 74,816 98,493 Total operating expenses 117,078 164,724 225,274 326,372 Operating income 8,138 18,208 18,390 25,297 Other expense (372 ) (5 ) (489 ) (168 ) Income before income taxes 7,766 18,203 17,901 25,129 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,087 ) 2,603 (22,884 ) (20,823 ) Net income $ 9,853 $ 15,600 $ 40,785 $ 45,952 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (335 ) 516 (410 ) (1,856 ) Comprehensive income $ 9,518 $ 16,116 $ 40,375 $ 44,096 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 0.74 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.28 $ 0.72 $ 0.81 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 55,067 55,721 54,938 55,587 Diluted 56,468 56,474 56,486 56,559

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and six months ended December 31, are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues $ 3,327 $ 5,310 $ 6,854 $ 10,355 Sales and marketing 5,749 10,871 11,769 21,371 Research and development 5,446 11,472 10,220 21,706 General and administrative 11,948 16,328 21,383 35,527 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 26,470 $ 43,981 $ 50,226 $ 88,959

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,785 $ 45,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 45,802 83,364 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,383 29,094 Deferred income tax benefit (22,952 ) (20,856 ) Provision for credit losses 103 602 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 221 (2,039 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 90 157 Other 247 1,253 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (916 ) (9,377 ) Deferred contract costs (26,786 ) (40,638 ) Prepaid expenses and other (10,008 ) 616 Accounts payable 1,403 (392 ) Accrued expenses and other (24,514 ) (8,979 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,858 78,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (190,000 ) (296,060 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 60,391 190,253 Capitalized internal-use software costs (17,966 ) (19,740 ) Purchases of property and equipment (10,528 ) (6,663 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (60,234 ) — Other investing activities — 29 Net cash used in investing activities (218,337 ) (132,181 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 160,325 (922,079 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 7,216 8,450 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (67,109 ) (79,369 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (41 ) (864 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 100,391 (993,862 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents (91,088 ) (1,047,286 ) Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,945,881 3,793,453 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,854,793 $ 2,746,167 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 125 $ — Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 1,874 $ 117 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 126 $ 157 Refunds received for income taxes $ (115 ) $ (158 ) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,104 $ 120,053 Funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents 1,770,689 2,626,114 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents $ 1,854,793 $ 2,746,167

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 125,216 $ 182,932 $ 243,664 $ 351,669 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 6,087 7,478 12,215 14,520 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles — 1,853 — 3,707 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 3,327 5,310 6,854 10,355 Other items (1) 36 — 48 19 Adjusted gross profit $ 134,666 $ 197,573 $ 262,781 $ 380,270

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 8,138 $ 18,208 $ 18,390 $ 25,297 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,470 43,981 50,226 88,959 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,000 2,770 3,352 5,541 Other items (2) — 151 803 416 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 36,608 $ 65,110 $ 72,771 $ 120,213

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 9,853 $ 15,600 $ 40,785 $ 45,952 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,470 43,981 50,226 88,959 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,000 2,770 3,352 5,541 Other items (2) 208 151 1,011 416 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (2,241 ) 496 (25,929 ) (22,439 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 36,290 $ 62,998 $ 69,445 $ 118,429

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 36,290 $ 62,998 $ 69,445 $ 118,429 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,468 56,474 56,486 56,559 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 0.64 $ 1.12 $ 1.23 $ 2.09

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 9,853 $ 15,600 $ 40,785 $ 45,952 Interest expense 110 190 218 377 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,087 ) 2,603 (22,884 ) (20,823 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 12,061 14,827 23,383 29,094 EBITDA 19,937 33,220 41,502 54,600 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 26,470 43,981 50,226 88,959 Other items (2) 208 151 1,011 416 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,615 $ 77,352 $ 92,739 $ 143,975

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 52,219 $ 75,694 $ 102,104 $ 146,757 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 5,749 10,871 11,769 21,371 Other items (1) 76 — 102 22 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 46,394 $ 64,823 $ 90,233 $ 125,364

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 25,278 $ 41,029 $ 48,354 $ 81,122 Capitalized internal-use software costs 8,807 9,787 17,966 19,740 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 5,446 11,472 10,220 21,706 Other items (1) 325 151 468 369 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 28,314 $ 39,193 $ 55,632 $ 78,787

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 39,581 $ 48,001 $ 74,816 $ 98,493 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 11,948 16,328 21,383 35,527 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 2,000 917 3,352 1,834 Other items (2) (437 ) — 185 6 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 26,070 $ 30,756 $ 49,896 $ 61,126

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition-related costs and lease exit activity.

