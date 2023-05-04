Q 3 2023 Recurring & Other Revenue of $314.2 million, up 28% year-over-year

Q3 2023 Total Revenue of $339.9 million, up 38% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, 2023.

“Our overall momentum continued in the third quarter, with Q3 recurring & other revenue growth of 28% and total revenue growth of 38%, as our differentiated value proposition of providing the most modern software in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. We continued to build upon our unique value proposition with the recent release of AI Assist, the HCM industry’s first integration of generative AI. Leveraging an integration with Open AI – the developer of ChatGPT – AI Assist is designed to help our clients more easily and effectively communicate and engage with their employees. Additionally, our commitment to product development continues to be recognized, with Paylocity recently placing #1 overall in G2’s Best HR Products list and ranking inside of G2’s Top 25 Global Software companies. Similarly, the strong culture at Paylocity was recognized externally as we received Forbes’s 2023 Best Employers for Diversity award for the second consecutive year,” said Steve Beauchamp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $339.9 million, an increase of 38% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Recurring & other revenue was $314.2 million, an increase of 28% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $80.4 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $116.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $57.6 million or $1.02 per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on 56.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $130.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $233.7 million as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cash flow from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 was $206.1 million.

As of March 31, 2023, Paylocity had no long-term debt and had not drawn on its credit facility.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 4, 2023, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $299.2 million to $303.2 million, which represents approximately 32% growth over fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $93.5 million to $96.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.165 billion to $1.169 billion, which represents approximately 37% growth over fiscal year 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $368.1 million to $371.1 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative, free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles. Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow as defined in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company’s financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management’s estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. and the global economy, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 5, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,756 $ 233,692 Accounts receivable, net 15,754 27,449 Deferred contract costs 59,501 73,574 Prepaid expenses and other 28,896 28,880 Total current assets before funds held for clients 243,907 363,595 Funds held for clients 3,987,776 3,202,415 Total current assets 4,231,683 3,566,010 Capitalized internal-use software, net 61,985 78,374 Property and equipment, net 62,839 60,067 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,210 45,006 Intangible assets, net 45,475 37,164 Goodwill 101,949 102,054 Long-term deferred contract costs 229,067 280,310 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 7,746 6,842 Deferred income tax assets 19,060 17,690 Total assets $ 4,809,014 $ 4,193,517 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,374 $ 7,968 Accrued expenses 124,384 144,281 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 132,758 152,249 Client fund obligations 3,987,776 3,202,415 Total current liabilities 4,120,534 3,354,664 Long-term operating lease liabilities 69,119 64,060 Other long-term liabilities 3,681 3,830 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,217 2,217 Total liabilities $ 4,195,551 $ 3,424,771 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023; 55,190 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 55,810 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 289,843 341,494 Retained earnings 325,868 429,436 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,303 ) (2,240 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 613,463 $ 768,746 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,809,014 $ 4,193,517

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 244,962 $ 314,170 $ 620,827 $ 816,010 Interest income on funds held for clients 1,008 25,687 2,877 50,135 Total revenues 245,970 339,857 623,704 866,145 Cost of revenues 75,538 95,714 209,608 270,333 Gross profit 170,432 244,143 414,096 595,812 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 52,752 74,064 154,856 220,821 Research and development 25,670 42,323 74,024 123,445 General and administrative 44,632 47,379 119,448 145,872 Total operating expenses 123,054 163,766 348,328 490,138 Operating income 47,378 80,377 65,768 105,674 Other income (expense) (311 ) 1,139 (800 ) 971 Income before income taxes 47,067 81,516 64,968 106,645 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,221 23,900 (10,663 ) 3,077 Net income $ 34,846 $ 57,616 $ 75,631 $ 103,568 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,218 ) 1,919 (1,628 ) 63 Comprehensive income $ 33,628 $ 59,535 $ 74,003 $ 103,631 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 1.03 $ 1.38 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 1.02 $ 1.34 $ 1.83 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 55,114 55,788 54,996 55,653 Diluted 56,367 56,555 56,437 56,560

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and nine months ended March 31, are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cost of revenues $ 2,978 $ 4,341 $ 9,832 $ 14,696 Sales and marketing 5,213 9,038 16,982 30,409 Research and development 4,911 8,993 15,131 30,699 General and administrative 11,538 11,161 32,921 46,688 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 24,640 $ 33,533 $ 74,866 $ 122,492

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 75,631 $ 103,568 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 70,197 116,002 Depreciation and amortization expense 36,419 44,481 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (10,882 ) 1,308 Provision for credit losses 238 864 Net amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on available-for-sale securities 342 (3,602 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 136 221 Other 286 1,346 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,654 ) (12,548 ) Deferred contract costs (49,205 ) (62,929 ) Prepaid expenses and other (9,418 ) 2,031 Accounts payable 141 10 Accrued expenses and other 1,163 15,355 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,394 206,107 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (215,538 ) (557,403 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 85,875 298,113 Capitalized internal-use software costs (26,285 ) (30,726 ) Purchases of property and equipment (15,355 ) (8,769 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (107,576 ) — Other investing activities (2,500 ) 33 Net cash used in investing activities (281,379 ) (298,752 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 2,564,829 (785,361 ) Borrowings under credit facility 50,000 — Repayment of credit facility (50,000 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 7,216 8,450 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (68,509 ) (84,174 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (64 ) (873 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,503,472 (861,958 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents 2,327,487 (954,603 ) Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,945,881 3,793,453 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 4,273,368 $ 2,838,850 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 1,251 $ 3,115 Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 4,470 $ 117 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 257 $ 282 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ (115 ) $ 573 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,465 $ 233,692 Funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents 4,176,903 2,605,158 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients’ cash and cash equivalents $ 4,273,368 $ 2,838,850

Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 170,432 $ 244,143 $ 414,096 $ 595,812 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 6,308 7,984 18,523 22,504 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles — 1,854 — 5,561 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,978 4,341 9,832 14,696 Other items (1) 46 — 94 19 Adjusted gross profit $ 179,764 $ 258,322 $ 442,545 $ 638,592

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 47,378 $ 80,377 $ 65,768 $ 105,674 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 24,640 33,533 74,866 122,492 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,630 2,770 5,982 8,311 Other items (2) 806 30 1,609 446 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 75,454 $ 116,710 $ 148,225 $ 236,923

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 34,846 $ 57,616 $ 75,631 $ 103,568 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 24,640 33,533 74,866 122,492 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,630 2,770 5,982 8,311 Other items (2) 806 30 1,817 446 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) 5,869 4,540 (20,060 ) (17,899 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 68,791 $ 98,489 $ 138,236 $ 216,918

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 68,791 $ 98,489 $ 138,236 $ 216,918 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,367 56,555 56,437 56,560 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 1.22 $ 1.74 $ 2.45 $ 3.84

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 34,846 $ 57,616 $ 75,631 $ 103,568 Interest expense 168 187 386 564 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,221 23,900 (10,663 ) 3,077 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,036 15,387 36,419 44,481 EBITDA 60,271 97,090 101,773 151,690 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 24,640 33,533 74,866 122,492 Other items (2) 806 30 1,817 446 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,717 $ 130,653 $ 178,456 $ 274,628

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 52,752 $ 74,064 $ 154,856 $ 220,821 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 5,213 9,038 16,982 30,409 Other items (1) 60 — 162 22 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 47,479 $ 65,026 $ 137,712 $ 190,390

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 25,670 $ 42,323 $ 74,024 $ 123,445 Capitalized internal-use software costs 8,319 10,986 26,285 30,726 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,911 8,993 15,131 30,699 Other items (1) 218 30 686 399 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 28,860 $ 44,286 $ 84,492 $ 123,073

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 44,632 $ 47,379 $ 119,448 $ 145,872 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 11,538 11,161 32,921 46,688 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 2,630 916 5,982 2,750 Other items (2) 482 — 667 6 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 29,982 $ 35,302 $ 79,878 $ 96,428

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 105,394 $ 206,107 Capitalized internal-use software costs (26,285 ) (30,726 ) Purchases of property and equipment (15,355 ) (8,769 ) Free Cash Flow $ 63,754 $ 166,612

(1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

(2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and other transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.

