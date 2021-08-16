Paylocity Announces Three Executive Promotions to Support Long-term Growth

Breaking News
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, is today promoting three executives focused on supporting the long-term growth of the business: Holly Fulp is being promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan Glenn to Senior Vice President of Finance, and Josh Scutt to Senior Vice President of Sales.

Fulp, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as Vice President of Corporate Development, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer where she will lead corporate development and strategy across the business. Prior to Paylocity, she served as a director in the technology investment banking group at William Blair. She holds a B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Scutt, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as Vice President of Sales, will serve as Senior Vice President of Sales where he will lead all sales efforts across the company. Prior to Paylocity, he served as VP of enterprise sales at NCR and spent nearly two decades in the human capital management industry at ADP where he held senior sales roles. He holds a B.A. in Education from Northern Michigan University.

Glenn, who joined Paylocity in 2013 and previously served as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will serve as Senior Vice President of Finance where he will lead the finance function including banking, FP&A and investor relations. Prior to Paylocity, he worked in the capital markets and accounting advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University at Buffalo and an M.B.A from The Johnson School at Cornell University.

“As we remain focused on delivering the most modern platform in the industry and supporting our long-term growth, we are thrilled to promote 3 of our executives in key roles for driving sustained growth and scalability across our business,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “Holly, Josh, and Ryan have been an important part of our success and of the culture we’ve developed at Paylocity, and I look forward to their continued contributions going forward.”

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

