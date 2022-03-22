PaymentCloud Ranks No. 63 on Inc. 5000 Regionals 2022 Pacific List

Repeat honoree, PaymentCloud, had a two-year revenue growth of 223%, exceeding the list’s 195% median growth rate.

PaymentCloud Ranks No.63 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals PaymentCloud Ranks No.63 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals

ENCINO, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. Magazine revealed that PaymentCloud is No. 63 and a repeat honoree of its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.

Ranking No. 6 in the financial services category and No. 53 in California-based businesses, PaymentCloud is particularly apt for this moment of fintech innovation. Already on the cutting edge with its approval processes, business funding solutions, and integrations, PaymentCloud recently began offering its clientele the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments, propelling itself even further ahead of its competition.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies averaged a growth rate of 195% and, in 2020 alone, added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.

During the same time frame, PaymentCloud doubled its staff, upgraded to a 17,000-square-foot headquarters in Encino, California, opened a satellite office in Cleveland, Ohio, and increased employee benefits. Even with such rapid expansion, the company’s core values are upheld by encouraging diversity, promoting from within, and hiring a full range of experience levels.

“As a repeat honoree of the Inc. Regionals, it’s yet again a tremendous honor to have our growth recognized by inclusion on such a prestigious list. That growth, of course, is due to the tireless innovation and creativity of my team, to which we added 58 employees in 2021 alone. I cannot wait to celebrate this win with them,” says Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud.

About PaymentCloud

Since its inception, PaymentCloud has established itself as an innovator in payment processing. With over 115 employees, this dynamic group of payment professionals facilitates credit card processing for merchants spanning many industries. An easy application, transparent approval process, and hundreds of integration options set PaymentCloud apart.

Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact

marketing@paymentcloudinc.com

Related Images

Image 1: PaymentCloud Ranks No.63 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment