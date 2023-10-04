BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, today announced a call for submissions for Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards. Winners will be selected and awarded on Vendor Management Appreciation Day, December 12, 2023.

“Vendor Management Appreciation Day is an ode to the unsung heroes of vendor management who shoulder important, strategic work that can often go underappreciated,” said Ashley Watson, VP, Customer Success. “As part of the holiday, we are going to highlight the hard work that goes into vendor management processes and showcase the best of the best on the frontlines. We’re thrilled to recognize our customers through these three distinct awards.”

PaymentWorks has announced a call for submission for three award opportunities. The awards recognize exceptional work by vendor management professionals and teams who use PaymentWorks.

The awards are:

Vendor Management Excellence Award – Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management.

Vendor Management Hero Award – Awarded to an individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization's vendor management process using PaymentWorks.

Dollars and Sense Impact Award – Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments.

For more information about submission criteria and to submit your application, please visit here .

What Is Vendor Management Appreciation Day?

Vendor Management Appreciation Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that spotlights the overwhelming expectations and challenges faced by vendor management teams. More importantly, the holiday focuses on recognizing the vital importance of their work. The celebration is more than just a day; it includes a six-month soiree of tools, templates, and testimonials to help organizations enhance the efficiency, compliance, and profitability of their vendor management strategies. As part of the ongoing celebration, participants will gain access to the following:

Free (digital) swag : Every month, participants will receive a valuable vendor management resource designed to help them audit their current processes, implement realistic changes, measure their results, and ensure long-term success in vendor management. Current resources include: Write it Down: a Template for Documenting Procedures for Supplier Onboarding and Change Management Document the Exceptions: A Log Book for Securing Your Vendor Management Process Vendor Compliance Excellence: A Compliance Checklist

: Every month, participants will receive a valuable vendor management resource designed to help them audit their current processes, implement realistic changes, measure their results, and ensure long-term success in vendor management. Current resources include: Information-packed interviews : Participants can also tune in to Interviews with industry experts speaking on topics like guarding against payments fraud, advocating for support for the vendor desk, and transforming the vendor desk into a profit center.

: Participants can also tune in to Interviews with industry experts speaking on topics like guarding against payments fraud, advocating for support for the vendor desk, and transforming the vendor desk into a profit center. A live event on November 2 in Chicago: The Strategic Importance of Your Supplier File, co-hosted by Carahsoft and held at the J.P.Morgan offices in Chase Tower. Agenda and details can be found here .

The Strategic Importance of Your Supplier File, co-hosted by Carahsoft and held at the J.P.Morgan offices in Chase Tower. Agenda and details can be found . Surprises and delights: We want to spread the word about the inaugural celebration of Vendor Management Appreciation Day, so participants can anticipate exciting surprises, including swag, awards, social media shoutouts, and more. Join the Party here .

For more information about Vendor Management Appreciation Day and to participate in the celebration, please visit our website at https://vendormanagementappreciationday.com/ .

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data. With a digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business .

