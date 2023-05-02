Engagements include higher education, government and banking conferences

BOSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, will have featured speakers at multiple industry events in May and June, highlighting the company’s depth of expertise around the strategic importance of the supplier file.

Topic: Payments Fraud and Your Vendor Master Event: New Hampshire Government Finance Officers Association PaymentWorks will discuss social engineering scams and provide key ways your vendor onboarding will likely fail to detect one of these frauds. Presented by: Dan Jurgens, Eastern Regional Sales Director, PaymentWorks Date: Friday, May 5 Time: 10AM

Topic: Vendor Onboarding is the Key To Driving Organizational Change Event: The Payments Academy Stephen F. Austin State University will present their evaluation process on headcount vs. automation/digital transformation debate, the impact that automating their process with PaymentWorks had on the team and the university, their metrics for measuring the ROI of automating, and how it changed their organization for the better. Presented by: Brittney Goad, Disbursement Manager, Stephen F. Austin State University Angela Sarno, Vice President Marketing, PaymentWorks Date: Tuesday, May 9 Time: 2:45 PM

Topic: Vendor Registration and Payment Consolidation System – Best Practices Award in Cost Savings Event: Florida Association of Public Procurement Officers The Town of Davie will be recognized for their Best Practices in Cost Savings by showcasing how they automated their vendor onboarding and management processes using PaymentWorks. Presented by: Brian O’Connor, Procurement Manager, Town of Davie, FL Alex Wong, Sales Manager, PaymentWorks Date: Tuesday, May 23 Time: 7:30 AM

Topic: Vendor Onboarding is the Key to Driving Organizational Change Event: Octane Conference Untrustworthy, stale, or incomplete vendor data results in organizational friction, lack of business controls, and failure to execute a payables strategy. JP Morgan and PaymentWorks will discuss how investing in a strong foundation of vendor master management solves for all three, and can transform a tactical function into a strategic juggernaut. Presented by: Alison Hastings, Executive Director, Industry Executive, J.P. Morgan, John Ewing, Treasury Management Officer, J.P. Morgan Taylor Nemeth, Vice President Product, PaymentWorks Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 2:00 PM

Topic: Payments Fraud and Your Supplier File: The Risk Inherent in Your Verification Process Event: Windy City Summit Among finance professionals, the problem of social engineering payments fraud scams is well known, but not well understood. Combating it, then, is difficult. Chubb and PaymentWorks will discuss how to build the processes and invest in the tools so that organizations can protect themselves–especially important today when fraudulent claims are and insurance coverage is more difficult to secure. Presented by: Christopher Arehart, Senior Vice President, Chubb Angela Sarno, Vice President, Marketing, PaymentWorks Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 9:00 AM





Topic 1- Panel: Supplier Insights: A Practical Deep Dive in Supplier Onboarding and Value Proposition Topic 2- Roundtable: Fraud Roundtable: Latest Trends and How Institutions are Responding Event: CPI Mid Market Summit Topic 1 Panelist and Topic 2 Host: Thayer Stewart, CEO, PaymentWorks Date: Wednesday, June 7 Time: 12:15 PM Thursday, June 8 Time: 2:00 PM

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is a digital onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security guarantee and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the payments process while minimizing costs, ensuring compliance, and executing their payables strategies. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog , or listen to our podcast series, “ Risky Business ”.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Angela Sarno VP, Marketing PaymentWorks angela.sarno@paymentworks.com