PayTrace announces Castro as new president

Set to grow B2B payments leader into new territory after North American Bancard acquisition

SPOKANE, Washington, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PayTrace, a leader in B2B payments technology, is proud to welcome Greg Castro as its new president. Castro holds PayTrace’s founder and former CEO, Scott Judkins, in high regard and wishes him well on his next journey. 

Castro brings over 25 years of experience in the payments industry and comes to PayTrace from EVO Payments, where he led the B2B division. He also served as director for ISV and VAR channels at Mercury Payments, where he deepened his fintech roots. The B2B expertise built throughout his professional career translates perfectly for PayTrace’s future as a technology and payments leader. 

“PayTrace is successful because of its strong foundation of people, technology, and processes,” said Castro. “You can’t build a great house without a strong foundation. Our team is constantly seeking ways to improve on our current success. We want to be a leader in the B2B customer ecosystem; not only on the technology and processing side, but on the customer experience as well.”

North American Bancard acquired PayTrace at the end of 2021 and is building on an already strong foundation of B2B payments excellence. Now, with Castro at the helm, PayTrace aims to invest more in technology, enhance the company’s presence in key market verticals, and grow its already stellar team.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the B2B landscape,” said Justin Goes, PayTrace Chief Operations Officer. “PayTrace has traditionally been focused on B2B verticals, so we are well positioned to further penetrate this space under Greg’s leadership.”

ABOUT PAYTRACE

PayTrace Inc. is motivated by the challenge of delighting merchants. We empower sales partners by offering high value SaaS technology solutions to businesses. Processing over $45 billion in the past year, PayTrace is committed to making merchants happy with 5-star service while providing comprehsenive, easy-to-use payment solutions that lower processing costs through interchange optimizatio and increased security. For more information visit www.paytrace.net.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN BANCARD

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB’s superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

