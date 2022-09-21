Paytronix Delivers the Freedom Brands Need to Create Compelling Digital-Ordering Sites

Order Experience Builder gives restaurant and convenience retailers powerful design tools that relieve the high cost of ownership that is guaranteed with a custom site.

NEWTON, Mass. and DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PXUX 2022 — Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today completely changed the digital-ordering landscape for restaurants and convenience stores by releasing the latest Order Experience BuilderSM as part of the Paytronix Order & Delivery SM platform. This dynamic designer enables brands to deploy customized digital guest experiences without the need for costly third-party designers and developers. Users now have the freedom to create fully branded ordering sites that are as unique as the brands themselves.

Order Experience Builder provides the simplicity of templates with the flexibility of a customized design solution, all offered natively as part of Paytronix Order & Delivery. This means brands can continue to evolve and take advantage of enterprise-grade innovations, even as they keep the cost of ownership low. Next-generation recommendation engines powered by machine learning and the latest digital-ordering architecture are just two examples of those innovations.

“Traditionally, brands have had two choices. One is a white-label product that puts up guardrails and severely limits what you can do to further differentiate your brand. The other is a custom design that requires a large budget and the need to work across multiple technology platforms,” said Dan Bejmuk, CEO of Dreambox, a digital agency that creates branded experiences for restaurants. “Paytronix Order Experience Builder bridges the gap, allowing us to focus on defining the ideal journey for a guest. This gives the user experience and design teams that chance to thrive. Rather than being bound to the technology, they are free to bring big ideas to life that move a brand forward.”

What’s Under the Hood

Order Experience Builder changes how brands design, build, and deploy online ordering, providing the tools to create powerful, interactive, and appealing online-ordering sites. Order Experience Builder enables the user to:

Upload menus and images, then select from a series of layouts ⁠— all available immediately.

Customize the layout to fit the brand’s theme, including color scheme and typography.

Synchronize branding across all digital touchpoints, including mobile responsive sites.

“Brands crave the same freedom to design their digital presence as they have with their physical experiences,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “When a brand opens a new location, they make it their own with paint, furniture, lighting, and a large investment to create the atmosphere that immerses guests in the unique characteristics of their brand. Digital-ordering platforms have to provide that freedom in a way that enables the brand to take advantage of new technology without the ongoing overhead of a custom site. Only then can brands truly digitally engage their guests in a way that guests expect from the brands they love.”

“Brand is important to us because the market is filled with restaurants that are all very similar to one another,” said Dylan Fallon, owner of Ninja City, an Asian fusion bar and grill in Cleveland, Ohio. “People come to Ninja City not just because of our great food, but because of the experience and the cool vibe. Everything we do is on brand and needs to be consistent. Order Experience Builder gives us a proven platform that we can customize with a look and feel that comes straight from the Ninja City brand. Plus, it enables us to keep that brand consistency without having to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a developer.”

The digital channel is an increasingly important touchpoint for brands, with as much as 41% of sales being generated digitally, according to research from PYMNTS and Paytronix ( Restaurant Friction Index ). That exceeds the sales generated on site (32%) and via phone (26%). Maintaining control over the complete customer experience through all digital touchpoints is now a critical part of the customer journey.

Paytronix Order Experience Builder is available today with Paytronix Order & Delivery.

or call 617-649-3300, ext. 5.

Watch the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBCMAVAm3yI&ab_channel=PaytronixSystems

