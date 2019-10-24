Paytronix Expands Order & Delivery Offering with Toast Integration

Enables restaurant brands to quickly and effectively meet demand for convenient guest services

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that it has integrated its Order & Delivery functionality with Toast, the fastest-growing restaurant management platform in the U.S. The expanded Paytronix Order & Delivery enables restaurant brands to quickly and effectively get up to speed with the growing demand for digital ordering and incorporate those visits and sales into their overall CRM and loyalty strategy.

Paytronix Order and Delivery features an easy-to-use guest ordering interface, digital ordering management tools, more than a dozen POS integrations, and the best loyalty integration on the market today — enhanced by partnerships with premier third-party aggregators DoorDash. Making it easier than ever for restaurants to implement digital ordering, the combined Paytronix and Toast Order & Delivery capability can be set up and launched in about a day.

Paytronix loyalty functionality makes it easy for guests to sign up as information is automatically pulled from the ordering process. Guests can redeem multiple rewards within a single order, and all rewards available on an account are shown in the user flow. A “reward yourself” functionality enables guests to redeem points for items in the order flow.

“The Paytronix Order & Delivery integration uses the newest Toast features and helps operators quickly add off-premise sales to their revenue stream,” said Aman Narang, president and co-founder of Toast. “We will continue to expand the ecosystem of leading technology solutions that are certified to work with Toast Point of Sale to help operators increase revenue.”

“The Toast POS integration is the latest enhancement to Paytronix Order & Delivery, which tightly synchronizes guest visit and spend with the overall Paytronix CRM and Loyalty functionality,” said Matt d’Arbeloff, cofounder & Head of Strategy, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Paytronix is committed to helping its restaurant customers get on board the $60 billion digital ordering business, and this integration is one more way we are helping brands to do so.”

