Paytronix Integration Brings Enterprise Customer Experience Solution to Revel Systems Cloud-Based Point of Sale

Enables restaurants and retailers to enhance revenue-driving rewards programs utilizing data from their point of sale (POS)

NEWTON, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that it has integrated its loyalty platform with the Revel Systems cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business platform. Restaurants and retailers that have deployed Revel Enterprise® can quickly access the full Paytronix Rewards platform — which includes loyalty, online ordering/delivery management, and stored value.

“Revel is bringing retailers the tools they need to identify and market to customers right at the POS with on-demand cloud access to Paytronix loyalty and customer engagement solutions,” said Matt d’Arbeloff, head of strategy for Paytronix Systems. “With this Revel integration, customers can simply deploy the Paytronix solutions right from the Revel cloud for a loyalty solution proven to drive additional visits and spend.”

For Revel Enterprise customers, the Paytronix integration provides access to its key offerings:

Paytronix Loyalty makes it easy to start enrolling guests with information automatically pulled from the POS ordering process. Promotions and discounts can happen at the item level, enabling guests to redeem multiple rewards within a single order. Accruals and redemptions happen in real time and all rewards available are shown on the POS.

Paytronix Order & Delivery provides a flexible, feature-rich platform for rapid processing of digital orders, seamlessly linked with loyalty. An easy-to-use guest ordering interface is displayed directly on the Revel POS and includes both digital ordering management tools and links to incorporate premier third-party aggregators.

Gift and comp cards programs – including sales, redemption and accounting across multiple locations — can also be managed via the Revel Management Console.

“Revel is proud to bring Paytronix to our clients through this integration, making it easy for Revel Enterprise clients to launch innovative reward programs and loyalty solutions,” said Chris Lybeer, Chief Strategy Officer, Revel Systems. “Revel is now the solution of choice for large chains implementing a cloud-based POS. A key part of our success in this market segment is Revel Enterprise’s Open API, which makes it easy to extend our platform with best-of-breed solutions like Paytronix.”

Revel’s cloud platform is designed for multi-location merchants with complex requirements, providing an intuitive, secure and flexible POS and business platform anchored by the industry’s market-leading iPad tablet. The Paytronix integration makes it easier to deploy loyalty and rewards, as well as new features and other Paytronix functionality, pushing software updates out over the cloud and eliminating the need to physically visit each store location to make an upgrade. Paytronix provides all the tools to collect and analyze data for managing customer relationships both on- and off-premises, presenting opportunities and promotional suggestions that motivate more visits and greater spend.

For more information about how to leverage Paytronix on the Revel POS, visit www.Paytronix.com or call 617-649-3300 ext. 5.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About Revel Systems

Revel’s point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients’ businesses. The Revel platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.

