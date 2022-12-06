New CMO to extend Paytronix’s brand, subject matter expertise and solutions into market with goal of enhancing knowledge and operational success of customers.

Leads strategy and tactics across full performance marketing spectrum to drive brand and revenue.

Anchor all demand generation programs on solid metrics and ROI across numerous goals, including MQL’s, SQL conversion rates, opportunities, and revenue.

Newton, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that Pamela Robertson has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, Robertson will extend Paytronix’s brand, subject matter expertise and solutions into the market, with the goal of enhancing the knowledge and operational success of customers.

As Paytronix CMO, Robertson will lead strategy and tactics across the full performance marketing spectrum, including content, campaigns, brand, events, product marketing, public relations, social media, paid search and more, to drive brand and revenue. She will be closely aligning marketing with sales to constantly refine personas, segments, targeting, messaging, and nurturing strategies to help promote and deliver quality solutions to users.

“Paytronix welcomes Pamela Robertson to its executive team at a time when marketing is integral to our brand’s success,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “Pamela has demonstrated overall excellence as a software company CMO as well as specific domain knowledge of the restaurant and retail verticals. We look forward to having her onboard here at Paytronix.”

“The Paytronix brand is ready to go to the next level,” said Pamela Robertson, chief marketing officer, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Today’s restaurants and c-stores are transforming how, when and where they engage with their customers, and Paytronix has a full platform of solutions tailor-made for this new world of digital guest engagement. I look forward to shaping how Paytronix tells its story and in brings its offerings to market.”

Robertson comes to Paytronix from Boston-based CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. where, as vice president/head of marketing, she built a robust cross-functional marketing team, programs and processes. Prior to joining CrunchTime!, Robertson was SVP of Global B2B Marketing at TransUnion, where she managed a variety of marketing functions worldwide. Previously, she led brand and content teams at Experian Marketing Services that designed and delivered compelling thought leadership to a variety of hospitality and consumer brands. She received a B.S. in broadcast journalism from Boston University.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .