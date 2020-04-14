Breaking News
PC Matic Federal Names Brandon Sessions Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

PC Matic Federal, the federal services division of American cybersecurity firm PC Matic, announced a new addition to its leadership team, naming Brandon Sessions its Chief Revenue Officer

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myrtle Beach, SC – Today, PC Matic Federal announced a new addition to its leadership team, naming Brandon Sessions its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sessions, who currently serves as Vice President of Operations for PC Matic, will lead the revenue generation process for the company’s federal services division and will be responsible for ensuring efficient alignment and integration between PC Matic Federal and its partners.

PC Matic Federal, the federal services division of PC Matic, was recently announced on April 2, 2020 and aims to deliver cyber-threat prevention software to the United States Federal Government. The software, designed to meet standards put forth by agencies such as the National Institutes of Standards and Technology and the U.S. Department of Defense’ Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), will utilize PC Matic’s proprietary proactive whitelist technology to enhance zero-trust security for federal agencies. 

“Brandon is a world-class leader whose organization and leadership have furthered PC Matic’s efforts to refine and enhance our industry leading cybersecurity software solutions,” said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. “As we expand our footprint into the federal services market, there is no one I place higher confidence in to lead our revenue generation and integration efforts than Brandon, and I am thrilled to add him to PC Matic Federal’s leadership team.”

Sessions, prior to joining PC Matic in July 2019, served with SecureWorks, where he honed his cybersecurity knowledge and global operations experience in the software industry. Before entering the software industry, Sessions formerly served with the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation where he was responsible for technology and manufacturing job creation. A Horry County native, Sessions is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where he obtained a Master’s in Business Administration and an undergraduate degree from the Honors Program with an emphasis in business and political science.

“As our nation faces more cyber-threats than ever before, we must rely on cutting-edge technology to stay one step ahead of those who long to exploit vulnerabilities in our cybersecurity infrastructure,” said Sessions. “PC Matic Federal is dedicated to accelerating cybersecurity innovations, and I am honored by the opportunity to serve as Chief Revenue Officer.”

