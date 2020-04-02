PC Matic Launches Federal Division, Names (R) Lieutenant Colonel Terrence McGraw President

American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced it is launching a federal division whose mission will be aimed at delivering cyber-threat prevention software to the United States Federal Government

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PC Matic, American cybersecurity firm, today announced the launch of its new federal services division, PC Matic Federal. The division, the company also announced, will be led by Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Terrence McGraw, who will serve as the division’s President.

Aiming to deliver cyber-threat prevention software in compliance with standards put forth by the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation Program (CDM), and the U.S. Department of Defense’ Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), PC Matic Federal will utilize its proprietary proactive whitelist technology to enhance zero-trust security for federal agencies.

“As PC Matic expands our footprint into the federal services market, Terry’s experience, depth of knowledge, and insight into America’s most pressing cybersecurity threats perfectly positions him to lead PC Matic Federal,” said PC Matic CEO and Founder, Rob Cheng. “Terry’s lifelong career of service and leadership exemplifies his qualification and dedication to increasing the resilience of our nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Mr. McGraw, prior to joining PC Matic, served as both the Vice President of Global Service Delivery and Vice President of Global Cyber Threat Research and Analysis for Dell SecureWorks. Prior to his tenure with Dell SecureWorks, Mr. McGraw is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and spent twenty-seven years in the United States Army where he served as both an enlisted soldier and commissioned officer leading critical cyber operations for various Army Commands including the Network Enterprise and Technology Command, Army Cyber Command, and Signal Intelligence agencies. Terry holds a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University, a Master of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from Central Michigan University and a Telecommunications Systems Engineering Certification from the Army School of Information Technology.

“Cybersecurity and protecting people are topics I am very passionate about,” said Mr. McGraw. “I am excited to bring this passion to PC Matic as we navigate the rigorous and comprehensive process of launching our federal services division, PC Matic Federal.”

