PC Matic Releases Report Analyzing COVID-19 Work From Home Trends

Report analyzes results of nationwide survey; Survey finds more than half of Americans aren’t working from home; Finds those working at home are at high-risk for falling victim to cybercrime

Myrtle Beach, SC, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced the release of a study analyzing trends between cybersecurity and employees who are working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eleven-page report, bearing the name “COVID-19: Work From Home Trends,” presents the results of a nationally-distributed survey by which 6,000 individuals responded. The findings, gathered in early May 2020, paint a gruesome picture for the American-workforce’s ability to adopt remote working capabilities amidst the pandemic, and further finds a workforce who is at high-risk for falling victim to cybercrimes.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

When asked if they have been working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 58% of those surveyed responded “no”

Of those working from home, 61% indicated their employer did not issue a device for work-related purposes

Those surveyed who use their personal devices for work purposes responded that only 7% of employers provided them with an antivirus solution to protect their device from cyber-attacks

As employees transitioned to work from home environments, 51% of respondents indicated that their company’s IT support aided in their transition and provided assistance with remote workstations

“Even as our nation is faced with a national health crisis, cybercriminals have proven time and time again that they will show no mercy,” said PC Matic Spokesman Gavin Smith. “This survey aims to analyze how the American workforce is protecting themselves while working from home, and further aims to bring awareness to an issue so important to our national security.”

More findings and the complete report may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

