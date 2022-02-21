PCCA and Eagle Award Their 2021 Team Members of the Year

PCCA and Eagle recently honored: Micheal Jones, PCCA Human Relations Specialist; Abraham Gomez, Eagle Analytical Chemist; and Elizabeth Jones, PCCA Canada Warehouse Associate II/Lab Administrator.

Houston, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCCA and Eagle recently named three outstanding individuals as their 2021 Team Members of the Year. Micheal Jones, PCCA Human Relations Specialist, was named 2021 Kay Sparks USA Team Member of the Year; Abraham Gomez, Eagle Analytical Chemist I, was named 2021 Eagle Employee of the Year; and Elizabeth Jones, PCCA Canada Warehouse Associate II/Lab Administrator, was named 2021 PCCA Canada Team Member of the Year. PCCA President Jim Smith and Eagle President and CEO Ross Caputo presented the PCCA USA and Eagle awards to Micheal Jones and Gomez respectively on Saturday, January 15, during the company’s annual New Year Party. PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel presented the PCCA Canada award to Elizabeth Jones at the Canada division’s holiday party on December 3, 2021.

Each year, nominees and final recipients of these awards are chosen by their fellow team members, based on specific examples of their productivity, work performance, internal and external customer focus, team spirit and innovation in the PCCA/Eagle Core Values and Principles during 2021.

“Two years ago, Micheal was the first person on our team to really bring COVID-19 to our attention, encouraging us as a company to be ready to respond to it,” said Smith. “This foresight continued throughout 2021 as we faced new challenges of vaccinations and mandates surrounding them. In his Human Relations role, Micheal has a tough job. Dealing with COVID-19 and the personal impact it has had on our team members makes his job even more challenging. Yet, even in these difficult times, Micheal shows the utmost respect and sensitivity with our team members.”

“Abraham treats every human being with respect,” said Caputo. “He is responsible, always doing the right thing, even when it’s inconvenient and no one is looking – including coming into the office on the weekends to complete testing of compounds that are critical to improving and sometimes saving patients’ lives.”

“Elizabeth took over training lab administration duties this year and grasped her new role by listening closely and asking questions,” said Cassel. “She fully understood the improvements we wanted to make and executed all tasks in a methodical and timely fashion, all while maintaining close attention to detail in her repackaging role. She’s collaborative, innovative and always has a smile on her face!”

“All three of our recipients are very deserving of these honors and are true representations of all six of our Core Values and 28 Principles,” said Smith. “We truly believe that the success of PCCA and Eagle is dependent upon our people. We are proud to have these dedicated individuals on our teams.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

ABOUT EAGLE

Eagle is an FDA- and DEA-registered, A2LA ISO 17025-accredited laboratory providing analytical and microbiological testing services along with expert consulting services to 503A compounding pharmacies, 503B outsourcing facilities, and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at eagleanalytical.com.

