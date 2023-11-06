Facility updates enhance the hands-on compounding training experience for pharmacies.

Newly Renovated PCCA Canada Learning Center for Compounding Training PCCA Canada newly renovated Learning Center in London, Ontario, features 20 state-of-the-art, nonsterile compounding workstations, plus 10 separate workstations for aseptic compounding techniques in the new training lab.

London, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCCA Canada announces the reopening of its Learning Center, following extensive renovations to enhance the classroom and training lab within its home office in London, Ontario. The facility updates optimize both the theoretical and hands-on learning experience for pharmacy compounders.

“With Canadian regulations changing, it’s imperative for PCCA to provide compounders with state-of-the-art facilities that simulate real-world pharmacy settings,” said PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel. “We completely gutted and rebuilt our clinical training lab and updated the classroom environment to better engage with those attending our hands-on compounding training and education events.”

Renovating PCCA’s pharmacy training lab involved upgrading the infrastructure, equipment and resources to create 20 nonsterile compounding workstations, plus 10 separate workstations for Sterility Assurance Training, where students learn and practice competencies in aseptic compounding techniques.

“We worked with our industry partners, Kunesa and Nicos Cleanrooms, to design a lab space that replicates in-pharmacy workstations,” said Sebastian Denison, RPh, FAARM (candidate), who is part of PCCA Canada’s Learning and Education team. “We teach pharmacists and pharmacy staff everything they need to know — from appropriate garbing to the art of flavoring compounded preparations — and even provide mock hoods to ensure their training reflects a real-workplace experience.”

Attached to the new Learning Center is a newly transformed classroom, where pharmacy staff members learn best practices that can be reproduced in their own facilities. “Attendees at our courses learn hands-on procedures to improve efficiencies and minimize risk of exposure and cross-contamination,” said Cheryl Hedrick, a PCCA course instructor. “Here, learners gain the confidence they need to compound preparations in their labs.”

PCCA Canada invites all compounding pharmacies to experience the new and improved Learning Center firsthand. “It’s the perfect place to connect with fellow compounders, while acquiring new compounding techniques,” Cassel said.

Click here for a quick tour of the new PCCA Canada Learning Center for compounding training. Then, explore all of PCCA Canada’s training and education opportunities. Go to “Find An Event” and select Canada.

The classroom venue at PCCA Canada is also available to rent. The meeting space holds up to 30 people and may be used to host meetings, classes or other events. Organizations interested in renting the space should contact canadaevents@pccarx.com.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health system pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. PCCA Canada was established in 2001 when PCCA leadership acquired a Canadian chemical wholesaler, called Wiler Fine Chemical, and built a new PCCA facility in London, Ontario. Learn more at pccarx.com.

