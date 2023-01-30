Jackie Renk, PCCA Key Account Specialist Jackie Renk has been named the 2022 PCCA USA Kay Sparks Team Member of the Year.

Robert Hernandez, Eagle Sr. Quality Control Specialist Eagle has recognized Robert Hernandez as its 2022 Employee of the Year.

Houston, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCCA, Eagle and PCCA Canada recently honored three outstanding individuals as their 2022 Team Members of the Year. Jackie Renk, PCCA Key Account Specialist, was named 2022 PCCA USA Kay Sparks Team Member of the Year; Robert Hernandez, Eagle Sr. Quality Control Specialist, was named 2022 Eagle Employee of the Year; and Krista Dempsey, PCCA Canada Events & Wholesale Manager was named 2022 PCCA Canada Team Member of the Year. PCCA President Jim Smith and Eagle President and CEO Ross Caputo presented the PCCA USA and Eagle awards to the respective recipients on Saturday, January 14, during the companies’ annual New Year’s celebration. PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel presented Dempsey her award at the Canada division’s holiday party on December 16, 2022.

Each year, nominees and final recipients of Employee of the Year awards are chosen by their respective team members, based on who best exemplified the PCCA/Eagle Core Values and Principles in their daily actions throughout 2022.

When presenting the 2022 Kay Sparks USA Team Member of the Year award, Smith said, “Throughout 2022, Jackie’s drive to ‘Deliver Legendary Service’ was reflected in her support of our Client Care, Sales Support and Sales teams. Her commitment to ‘Treasure, Promote and Protect Our Reputation’ was clearly seen in the continuous and positive comments from our members, while her ability to ‘Care Deeply’ was evident in her knowledge and willingness to go above and beyond to help our PCCA members.”

“I’m proud to announce Robert Hernandez as our 2022 Eagle Employee of the Year,” Caputo said. “Without a doubt, Robert understands the weight of our responsibility in helping pharmacists and physicians positively impact patients’ lives. He is detailed-minded and incredibly focused, ensuring accuracy and due diligence throughout the services we provide.”

Cassel was equally enthusiastic when presenting the 2022 PCCA Canada Team Member of the Year award to Dempsey. “I am very proud and honored to recognize Krista’s efforts with this award. She continues to strive for excellence daily and has been instrumental in supporting me personally with multiple projects this year, not least of all – researching, obtaining quotes and hiring qualified contractors for the lab renovation project. Her work with this continues as she does her best to keep all participants on track! Congratulations, Krista!”

“All three of our recipients are very deserving of these honors and are true representations of all six of our Core Values and 28 Principles,” said Smith. “We truly believe that our overall success is dependent upon our people. We are proud to have these dedicated individuals on our teams.”

# # #

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

ABOUT EAGLE

Eagle is an FDA- and DEA-registered, A2LA ISO 17025-accredited laboratory providing analytical and microbiological testing services along with expert consulting services to 503A compounding pharmacies, 503B outsourcing facilities, and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at eagleanalytical.com.

Attachments

Jackie Renk, PCCA Key Account Specialist

Robert Hernandez, Eagle Sr. Quality Control Specialist

CONTACT: Kim Speairs, APR, MBA PCCA 817.729.5064 kspeairs@pccarx.com