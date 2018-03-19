PCI Biotech: Annual Report 2017

Oslo (Norway), March 19, 2018
The Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has approved the Annual Report 2017 and the report is attached. The Annual Report 2017 is also available on the company’s website www.pcibiotech.com.
For further information, please contact:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Per Walday, CEO, [email protected], Mobile: +47 917 93 429
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, [email protected], Mobile: +47 940 05 757
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83bc1c61-f2f0-4b6f-a3dd-d8f308a3d7b9
