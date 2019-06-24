PCM, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of PCM, Inc. (“PCM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: PCMI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. (“Insight”) (NASDAQ GS: NSIT). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM common stock.

If you own common stock of PCM and purchased any shares before June 24, 2019

