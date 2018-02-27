Breaking News
PCS Edventures Announces $778,000 STEM Order

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs and leader in the design and manufacturing of precision drone technology products and solutions today announced the receipt of purchase orders totaling $778,262.50 for PCS STEM Enrichment Camps.

The purchase orders originate from a corporate client who over the last eight years has purchased and utilized PCS Enrichment Camp products. This year’s order represents a 21% increase over last year’s order, becoming the largest yearly order PCS Edventures! has received from this client.

Michelle Fisher, Director of STEM Development, commented, “It’s exciting for us to provide top-quality STEM programs to more and more students each year. With this order, we released two new titles: Ready, Set, Drone!, which introduces drone technology to upper elementary students, and Blocksmith, a new 3D builder software for virtual reality. We’re so happy to see such a warm market reception to kick off the summer camp season.”

Todd Hackett, CEO of PCS Edventures!, commented, “In addition to this order, there are several positive developments at the company. We are working with a number of corporate customers on the drone side. For example, we have recently received a purchase order for $134,269 from a large global mining customer for a camera system designed by our Thrust-UAV division. This is an additional, follow-up order on their initial order last year. We have implemented several measures to cut overhead costs and are increasingly moving toward positive cash flow results. Every member of the PCS team is very dedicated, and we’re all working diligently toward the mutual goal of becoming successful and profitable in each of the company’s goals and ventures.”

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK:PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. https://edventures.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

