BOISE, Idaho, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced that the Company has received a second order for 120 units of its Discover Drones program, with outdoor practice and safety add-ons, from the United States Air Force for their Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) in the amount of $926,280.

Todd Hackett, CEO, stated, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with the Air Force JROTC. By focusing on our customers having successful implementations of our Discover Drones program, we are positioning the Company to be the go-to partner for educational drone programs.”

Providing a further operational update, Mike Bledsoe, President, commented, “We have received preliminary indications from Iowa’s STEM Scale-Up program that their order this year will be for 102 units of our Discover Drones program, spread over six regions in the state. While contracts are not expected to be signed until late June or early July after the Iowa legislature approves the funding for the Scale-Up program, we are very confident in this business coming to fruition and we are currently working with Iowa administrators and educators to schedule professional development trainings for our Discover Drones program this summer at each of the six regions.”

Mr. Bledsoe continued, “So far into this fiscal year, sales order inflow excluding the above two orders has been running about double last year’s record inflow. Our focus over the intermediate term will remain on operational execution as we take advantage of the many opportunities being presented to us.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://edventures.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of PCS and its “forward-looking statements” in such filings that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

