Breaking News
Home / Top News / PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, February 27, 2020

PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call – Thursday, February 27, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 news release after market close on Wednesday, February 26, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

      Conference Call and Webcast:
      Date/Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
      Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 
      International: 1-253-237-1142 
      Conference ID: 6788751
      Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
       
      Replay Information:
      Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056 
      International: 1-404-537-3406 
      Conference ID: 6788751
      Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:   Michael Edwards
    Senior Director Investor Relations
    303-860-5820
    [email protected]
     
    Kyle Sourk
    Manager Investor Relations
    303-318-6150
    [email protected]
     
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.