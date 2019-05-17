PDC Energy Board of Directors Urges Shareholders to Protect the Value of their Investment by Voting the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” PDC’s Nominees

Board Believes Electing Kimmeridge Destroys Value

DENVER, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) today issued a statement in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) regarding the reelection of the Company’s directors – PDC’s President and Chief Executive Officer Barton R. Brookman and independent directors Mark E. Ellis and Larry F. Mazza – at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2019 Annual Meeting”) scheduled for May 29, 2019.

We urge shareholders to protect the value of their investment by voting “FOR” directors Messrs. Barton R. Brookman, Mark E. Ellis, and Larry F. Mazza. We believe ISS’ analysis is flawed and that ISS erred in not recommending that shareholders vote in support of PDC’s directors. ISS’ report contrasts sharply with the determination of leading proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), which noted that Kimmeridge failed to present a compelling case for change at the board level.

In stark contrast to ISS, Glass Lewis concluded:

“…disconcertingly large sections of [Kimmeridge’s] materials are indeed bogged down in self-contradicting perspectives and unusually fluid methodologies which fail to mitigate what we consider to be sound rebuttals from PDC. Concerns with these items compound doubts around [Kimmeridge’s] promoted plans — which have, at times, involved objectively aggressive recommendations that often fade into more broadly phrased suggestions — and a slate of alternative candidates very light on scalable industry expertise and public board and executive experience. Thus, we are broadly unconvinced investors would be better served electing any of Kimmeridge’s candidates at this time.”1

It is important to highlight that at no point in its report did ISS endorse Kimmeridge’s proposed plans for PDC – plans and proposals that Glass Lewis determined are “unrealistic and underdeveloped.” In fact, although ISS ultimately made what we believe is the wrong voting recommendation, ISS specifically noted that Kimmeridge’s recommendations are off base for a Company like PDC. ISS acknowledged that PDC’s cost metrics are close to the peer median, that a dividend may not be appropriate for PDC, and that Kimmeridge’s interest in pursuing M&A with PDC, is cause for concern. Moreover, ISS’ recommendation in favor of two of Kimmeridge’s nominees is inconsistent with portions of the ISS report that note PDC’s operational success and superior performance relative to peers.

Among other errors, ISS failed to take into account the impact that recent Colorado regulatory challenges have had on PDC’s stock price performance, operations and cost structure, as well as the critical role that PDC’s directors play in overseeing and actively managing the Company’s strategy. Messrs. Brookman, Ellis, and Mazza have been instrumental in repositioning PDC as a focused player with core positions and industry-leading assets in the high return Wattenberg Field and the Delaware Basin, guiding the Company through dynamic industry cycles, and overseeing the successful execution of an operating plan focused on capital discipline, profitable growth, free cash flow generation and return of capital to shareholders. While we are pleased ISS recognizes the value of Mr. Brookman’s leadership and does not think his removal would be appropriate, removal of Messrs. Ellis and Mazza would be a radical step in the wrong direction, as it would diminish the diversity of thought on the PDC Board, eliminate critical expertise and skills necessary to navigate the specific challenges that E&P companies face, particularly in Colorado, and impair PDC’s ability to drive our proven plan forward at a pivotal time in the Company’s 50-year history.

Whereas PDC’s directors have highly relevant skills and experience and have demonstrated their commitment to advancing shareholders’ best interests, the Kimmeridge nominees are unqualified and deeply conflicted. Kimmeridge is asking PDC shareholders to support a slate of nominees who bring no significant public board experience, no large-scale oil and gas operating and technical expertise, and no Colorado regulatory experience. These nominees, if elected, would narrow the perspective and skill sets represented on the Board. Further, Kimmeridge’s ever-changing demands dramatically underscore its slate’s lack of public company operating experience and demonstrate a dangerous lack of focus. We also have serious concerns over conflicts and independence of Mr. Dell, who has also been more interested in engaging in M&A transactions, including where he has an economic interest, than in true independent board oversight. We strongly believe that Kimmeridge’s value-destructive ideas and actions would threaten the stability of the Company and the work underway to drive the Company forward.

The Board of Directors recommends shareholders PROTECT THE VALUE OF THEIR INVESTMENT by VOTING on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” PDC’s nominees, Messrs. Barton R. Brookman, Mark E. Ellis, and Larry F. Mazza. PDC’s nominees have the appropriate expertise and skills to drive our proven plan forward and create value for all shareholders.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Reeves and Culberson Counties, Texas. PDC’s operations are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and in the Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

1 Permission to use quotation neither sought nor obtained.