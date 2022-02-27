PDC Energy Reschedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Monday, February 28, 2022

Breaking News
DENVER, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to reschedule its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results. The Company now plans to issue its news release before market open tomorrow – Monday, February 28 – followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com. 

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 2197232
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 2197232
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com 

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts:   Kyle Sourk
    Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
    303-318-6150
    kyle.sourk@pdce.com
     

