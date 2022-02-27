PDC Energy Reschedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Monday, February 28, 2022

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to reschedule its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results. The Company now plans to issue its news release before market open tomorrow – Monday, February 28 – followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 2197232

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information :

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 2197232

Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

