PDC Wins Prestigious 2019 buildingSMART International Award for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDC, now known as DBM Vircon, has been awarded the prestigious 2019 buildingSMART International Award in the Design category for their work on Queen’s Wharf Brisbane.

Presented in Beijing on 29 October 2019, the award recognises exemplary use and implementation of BIM. Over 100 projects were submitted for initial review, with the other finalists in the Design category including the China Railway Design Corporation for the Jingxiong High Speed Railway, and DEUBIM GmbH for FMZ Leinefelde.

According to Vinod Muthanna​ (CEO, DBM Vircon), “We are honoured to be recognised for the work on Queen’s Wharf Brisbane. The awards program truly showcased the depth and breadth of technical excellence and innovation being applied to the challenges of interoperability during collaborative project delivery and asset operations.”

“For over three years, our team has been based on-site at the Destination Brisbane Consortiums offices, collaborating with the other consortium members, to contribute to the success of the project. This Award recognises our consulting team’s leadership in the Digital Engineering space.”

“We’d like to thank all those who contributed to this achievement, especially our valued client Destination Brisbane Consortium, software partners, consultants and contractors,” said Muthanna.

Expected to open in 2022, Queen’s Wharf Brisbane is a world-class integrated resort development that will transform the Central Business District (CBD) and river’s edge. The Destination Brisbane Consortium is delivering the $3.6 billion development, which will cover more than 26 hectares across land and water—equivalent to 10% of Brisbane’s CBD.

The development encompasses 50 new bars, cafes and restaurants; 2,000 apartments across three residential towers; and more than 1,100 premium hotel rooms operating under four hotel brands, one with a casino.

There is plenty of public space integrated into the design of the development as well: the equivalent of 12 football fields. This public space will help to accommodate the additional 1.39 million visitors expected in Brisbane as a result of the project. Impressively, the development is also sustainable, having earned a 6-star Green Star Communities rating.

In delivering the project, 16 different pieces of software were utilised by 39 contributing organisations. PDC (DBM Vircon) had over 340 models under management, with 215 individual models processed weekly.

According to Alastair Brook (Director, Digital Engineering, DBM Vircon),“Queen’s Wharf Brisbane is a flagship project for our company, pulling together a key team of highly skilled digital engineers to deliver a complex project with multiple interfaces, stages, programs, software and contributing parties. A true openBIM project delivery. This allowed us to develop an integrated model that is already being used in operations planning, some four years before delivery.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

About DBM Vircon

DBM Vircon, a premier construction modeling and detailing company, delivers high-profile projects with state-of-the-art technology, uncompromising detail and nano precision. As the virtual construction company of DBM Global, DBM Vircon leverages its deep expertise, far-reaching experience and its innovative platform of technologies, to give transparency to critical path activities so project stakeholders can make better-informed decisions during the design, pre-construction planning and execution phases of even the most complex construction projects. With operations in eight countries spanning four continents and a team of 850+, we are uniquely positioned to manage large-scale and labor-intensive projects.

DBM Vircon is an amalgamation of BDS Vircon, Candraft and PDC, three companies each with long histories and deep expertise in 3D Modelling, Detailing and Digital Engineering with extensive experience across a broad spectrum of projects, including airports, arenas & event centers, bridges, commercial buildings, government facilities, high-rises, hospitals & clinics, hotels & casinos, industrial & mining facilities, stadiums, universities and many more. For further information, visit: http://www.dbmvircon.com .

About buildingSMART International

buildingSMART International is a not for profit body that leads the development of open digital information flows across the built asset economy. Its mission is to proactively support industry participants who want to develop open standards for planning, design, procurement, assembly and operation of buildings and infrastructure worldwide. It provides the international network plus the necessary technical and process support. Its members, who range from across the built environment spectrum, collaborate under the buildingSMART organisation. For further information, visit: www.buildingsmart.org

DBM Vircon are proud members of buildingSMART Australasia.