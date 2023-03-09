SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) and Voltaiq today announced their collaboration to help battery manufacturers improve yield, reduce cost, and accelerate new factory ramp-ups. This collaboration combines PDF Solutions’ deep product and domain expertise for the analysis and control of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing with Voltaiq’s product and domain expertise in marshaling large-scale data from across the full battery product lifecycle to accelerate and optimize every part of battery development and production.

The battery industry is racing to develop new manufacturing capacity as EV industry growth continues to outpace market expectations, with the battery cell supply crunch already being felt by all battery end-consumers, including consumer electronics, EVs, and grid storage manufacturers. In response, companies across the battery ecosystem have begun building new factories — including cell manufacturers, OEM/cell manufacturer joint ventures, new Gigafactory startups, and new chemistry startups – but these ventures face the reality of long yield ramp times, supply chain immaturity and a shortage of relevant expertise. The typical Gigafactory is expected to take several years and billions in investment to ramp up before reaching profitability. The PDF Solutions and Voltaiq integrated solution combines PDF Solutions’ Exensio® Process Control and Manufacturing Analytics platform with Voltaiq’s Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ platform to enable customers to fully characterize battery quality earlier in the production process, and link those characteristics to key manufacturing parameters for control and improvement. The combined artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities from both companies provides best-in-class manufacturing and battery characterization analytics to accelerate production ramps and improve overall yield as well as mass production efficiency.

“PDF Solutions’ Exensio platform is one of the world’s leading data and analytics platforms for the semiconductor industry, with more than 40,000 fab process, test, and assembly tools under management and more than 15,000 engineers trained worldwide,” said Michael Yu, VP of the PDF Solutions Advanced Solutions Group. “Our collaboration with Voltaiq is expected to enable us to accelerate our expansion into the battery market, implementing our best-in-class semiconductor process control methodology in the battery manufacturing arena.”

“Batteries are the foundation for the current massive shift to an electrified global economy,” said Tal Sholklapper, CEO and Co-founder of Voltaiq. “Voltaiq’s platform provides a real-time view into battery quality and performance to detect the early signs of impending malfunction which translates into faster time to market, increased output, fewer defects, and billions more in revenue. Our partnership with PDF Solutions will help battery manufacturers adopt the agile mindset to better compete in the global transition to battery power.”

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower engineers and organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to increase the yield and quality of their products and improve operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to drive profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq built the industry’s first Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ (EBI) software platform, helping its customers optimize battery performance, reliability, financing, and production while avoiding costly recalls and catastrophic battery fires. Voltaiq is the only purpose-built, fully automated software solution that marshals vast quantities of battery data from across the full product lifecycle, providing a window into real-time battery function and a detailed view into future performance and behavior. Voltaiq’s global customer base includes industry leaders in transportation, consumer electronics, energy storage, & the full battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com.

Voltaiq, the Voltaiq logo, and Enterprise Battery Intelligence are trademarks or registered trademarks of Voltaiq, Inc.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements – PDF Solutions

This press release contains statements relating to future events and anticipated benefits of this collaboration to PDF Solutions. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, continued adoption of PDF’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on its operations or demand for its products; the time required of its executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of its strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; its ability to successfully integrate; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. PDF Solutions is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

