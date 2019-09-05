PDF Solutions Announces 2019 Analyst Day

Breaking News
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced it will host its 2019 Analyst Day in conjunction with its 16th Annual User Conference on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in San Jose, CA.  The event will feature presentations from the PDF Solutions’ management team, led by Chief Executive Officer, President, and Co-Founder, John K. Kibarian, Ph.D., as well as provide invited guests a tour of the Company’s wafer inspection and test lab.

Presentations by the PDF Solutions management team will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and conclude at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET). The event will be held at the San Jose Marriott Hotel and, due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast of management’s presentations will be available on PDF Solutions’ website under the Investor page at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. The presentations and related material will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page.

Analyst Day events will include:

  • Interface with PDF Solutions customers during hosted breakfast and lunch sessions
  • See the eProbe® inspection tool in action at the Company’s wafer inspection and test lab
  • Strategy, financial, and technology presentations by management
  • Q&A Sessions

For additional information please email us at [email protected].

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

eProbe, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. DFI is a trademark of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts
Christine Russell
Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (408) 938-6466
Email: [email protected]

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations Coordinator
Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: [email protected]

Lytham Partners
Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame or Robert Blum
Tel: (602) 889-9700
Email: [email protected]

