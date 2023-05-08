SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced today the successful implementation of its unified Big Data Analytics platform for Silicon Motion. With Exensio Fabless Manufacturing Analytics Cloud, PDF Solutions enables a single source of truth, which helps eliminate conflicts and redundancies in data handling. This type of solution facilitates an ecosystem of visibility and control, allowing customers to address issues that can positively impact yield, quality, and throughput.

“As an internationally recognized leading provider of NAND Flash controllers, we see great value in PDF’s ability to bring powerful, efficient silicon data analysis to SMI. We are also grateful for the enthusiastic and cooperative attitude provided by the PDF Taiwan engineering services team,” said Kevin Ko, Senior Manager of Product Engineering Div., Silicon Motion.

“PDF Solutions appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with SMI to deploy Exensio Big Data Cloud services with this outstanding fabless company,” said Michael Yu, VP, Sales and Operation, Asia at PDF Solutions. “We have successfully cooperated in resolving SMI’s yield analysis pain points at critical stages in operations. Our joint efforts have resulted in mutual growth for both parties.”

