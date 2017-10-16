PDF Solutions® Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release Date

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS), the leading provider of process-design integration technologies to enhance IC manufacturability, announced the date and time that it will release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017. John Kibarian, CEO, and Gregory Walker, CFO, will host a live teleconference on Thursday, October 26, 2017, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts .

An archive of the call will remain available until Thursday, November 23, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call 1-855-859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call +1-404-537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 64868490. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions enables customers to reduce the time to market of integrated circuits (“ICs”), lower the cost of IC design and manufacturing and improve profitability. The Company has developed proprietary products and provides services that target the entire Process Life Cycle, which is a term used to mean the time from technology development and the design of an IC to volume manufacturing of that IC to product assembly and test.

PDF Solutions’ products and services consist of proprietary test structures and electrical test systems, physical intellectual property, enterprise platform software and professional services. The Company’s Characterization Vehicle® (CV®) electrical test chip infrastructure provides core modeling capabilities, and is used by more leading manufacturers than any other test chips in the industry. The Design-for-Inspection™ (DFI™) solution extends the Company’s electrical characterization technologies into the e-beam measurement of extremely dense test structures, or DFI cells, across an entire fabrication process. Proprietary Template™ layout patterns for standard cell libraries optimize area, performance, and manufacturability for designing IC products. The Exensio platform for big data unlocks relevant, actionable information buried in wafer fabrication, process control and test data through the key components: Exensio® -Yield, Exensio® -Control, Exensio® -Test, Exensio® -ALPS, and Exensio® -Char. The Exensio® platform is available either on-premise or via software as a service (SaaS).

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., PDF Solutions operates worldwide with additional offices in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. PDF Solutions is listed on The NASDAQ National Market under the ticker symbol PDFS. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

