PDF Solutions to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 11. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on August 11, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, please dial (888) 504-7949 within the United States and Canada, or +1 (323) 289-6017 outside of the United States and Canada. The participant passcode for the call is 700830. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until August 11, 2022. To hear the replay please Click Here and enter access code 6659611. An archive of the webcast will also remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza
Chief Financial Officer
(408) 516-0237
adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
(408) 938-6491
sonia.segovia@pdf.com

