PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of ($7.5 million), or ($0.43) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $709,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $635,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net loss was ($5.1 million), or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The reduction in net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a one-time charge of $9.9 million ($7.8 million net of tax effect) related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Excluding the one-time charge, the Company would have reported net income of $393,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. See the Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this earnings release.

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “the Company’s focus in the fourth quarter of 2019 was to increase stakeholder value by ending continuing expenses and unpredictable liabilities associated with the terminated Defined Benefit Plan, and deploying capital by repurchasing common shares through another share repurchase program.”

Net Income

The $8.2 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $10.1 million, or 108.6%, increase in noninterest expense mainly the result of the one-time charge of $9.9 million related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan, of which $7.8 million was previously being recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), a $2.1 million charge-off related to the deferred tax asset associated with the Defined Benefit Plan, a $211,000, or 1.6%, decrease in interest and dividend income, and a $81,000 increase in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.2 million decrease in provision for income taxes, an $86,000, or 14.9%, increase in noninterest income and a $8,000, or 0.3%, decrease in interest expense.

The $8.1 million decrease in net income from the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects a $10.4 million, or 114.6%, increase in noninterest expense, mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed, a $461,000, or 17.0%, increase in interest expense and a $150,000, or 18.4%, decrease in noninterest income offset by a $2.4 million decrease in provision for income taxes, a $416,000, or 3.4%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $120,000, or 55.8%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was ($5.1 million) compared to net income of $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net loss reflects a $12.1 million, or 34.9%, increase in noninterest expense mainly driven by the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan previously discussed, a $2.9 million, or 30.2%, increase in interest expense and a $255,000, or 8.7%, decrease in noninterest income, offset by an increase of $4.3 million, or 9.4%, in interest and dividend income, a $2.0 million, or 182.4%, decrease in provision for income taxes and a $991,000, or 79.3%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin decreased by 12 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 10 basis points to 3.34% from 3.44% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $10.9 million, or 1.1%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $1,010.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 13 basis points to 4.95% from 5.08%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $12.7 million, or 1.7%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points to 1.61% from 1.64% for the same periods.

The net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 18 basis points to 3.34% from 3.52% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $45.2 million, or 4.6%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $976.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 6 basis points to 4.95% from 5.01% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $55.0 million, or 7.6%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $727.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 13 basis points to 1.61% from 1.48% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $86,000, or 14.9%, from $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to increases of $54,000, or 36.0%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $19,000, or 7.7%, in service charges and fees, $7,000, or 19.4%, in brokerage commissions and $6,000, or 4.1%, in other noninterest income.

Noninterest income decreased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down $150,000, or 18.4%, from $815,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases of $74,000, or 26.6%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $65,000, or 60.2%, in brokerage commissions and $60,000, or 28.3%, in other noninterest income offset by an increase of $49,000, or 22.6%, in service charges and fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $10.1 million, or 108.6%, from $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $83,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; professional fees of $82,000; compensation and benefits expense of $59,000 as a result of expenses related to new hires; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $35,000 and in other operating expenses of $31,000 mainly due to a credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the amount of $205,000 related to our FDIC deposit insurance assessment that occurred during the previous quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in insurance and surety bond premiums of $44,000; regulatory dues of $12,000; direct loan expenses of $12,000, marketing and promotional expenses of $7,000; and, data processing expenses of $4,000.

Noninterest expense increased $10.4 million, or 114.6%, to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in compensation and benefits expense of $355,000 as a result of expenses related to restricted stock and stock options; occupancy and equipment of $147,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; data processing expenses of $37,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products; other operating expenses of $21,000; professional fees of $13,000 and insurance and surety bond premiums of $8,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in direct loan expenses of $46,000; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $33,000; and, marketing and promotional expenses of $29,000.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $11.6 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, from $10.3 million, or 0.94% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $6.8 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase from September 30, 2019 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $987,000 and nonresidential loans of $455,000. The increase from December 31, 2018 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $1.9 million and nonresidential loans of $2.9 million.

There was a $95,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $215,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $74,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $372,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and net recoveries totaled $78,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $6.1 million, or 0.6%, to $1,053.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total assets is mainly attributable to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $42.1 million and available-for-sale securities of $5.6 million offset by increases in net loans receivable of $37.2 million. The increase in net loans receivable was primarily due to increases of $17.7 million, or 7.6%, in multifamily residential loans, $11.7 million, or 13.4%, in construction and land loans, $10.3 million, or 5.2%, in nonresidential properties loans, $1.2 million, or 0.3%, in 1-4 family residential loans and $163,000, or 15.3%, in consumer loans offset by a decrease of $4.8 million, or 30.8%, in business loans.

Total deposits decreased $27.7 million, or 3.4%, to $782.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to decreases of $34.6 million, or 8.2 %, in certificates of deposit and $6.4 million, or 5.5% in demand deposits offset by an increase of $13.3 million, or 4.9%, in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits (certificates of deposits and money market) and money market accounts. The $13.3 million increase in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits and money market accounts was mainly attributable to increases of $22.5 million, or 34.9%, in money market accounts, and $2.1 million, or 6.8%, in NOW/IOLA accounts, offset by decreases of $7.0 million, or 5.7%, in savings accounts and $4.3 million, or 8.2%, in reciprocal deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $158.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $15.8 million of stock repurchases, a net loss of $5.1 million offset by a net $7.8 million adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the termination of Defined Benefit Plan, $1.2 million of expenses related to restricted stock units, $707,000 of expenses related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, $311,000 related to unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities and $101,000 of expenses related to stock options.

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, remarked that, “on May 20, 2019 we announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement whereby the Company would acquire all of the capital stock of Mortgage World Bankers and we had anticipated regulatory approval in 2019. However, approval is taking longer than anticipated. We are looking forward to receiving regulatory approval as we anticipate that this transaction will enhance our mortgage origination capacity and provide us a path to the secondary markets.”

On February 7, 2019, the Bank announced that it had entered into an Agreement of Sale to sell real estate (related to a relocated branch office) located at 30 East 170th Street, Bronx, New York. The purchase price for the real estate is $4.9 million. The Bank’s carrying value of the property as of December 31, 2019 was $0. The Bank has and will incur expenses related to the sale of the property which will impact the accounting for the sale. The consummation of the sale is now anticipated to be completed during the first half of 2020.

The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 18.62%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 17.36%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 12.92% at December 31, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, at December 31, 2018, respectively.

The Company adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 which expired on September 24, 2019. Under that program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 923,151 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. On November 13, 2019, the Company adopted a second share repurchase program. Under this program, the Company may repurchase up to 878,835 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than May 12, 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 1,102,029 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $14.30, which are reported as treasury stock in the consolidated statement of financial condition. Of the 1,102,029 shares of treasury stock, 90,135 shares were reissued as a result of restricted stock units that vested on December 4, 2019.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 6,762 $ 6,425 $ 6,003 $ 5,690 $ 45,225 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 20,915 40,965 47,007 35,877 24,553 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,677 47,390 53,010 41,567 69,778 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 21,504 51,966 22,154 22,166 27,144 Loans held for sale 1,030 — — — — Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses 955,737 948,548 934,236 925,099 918,509 Accrued interest receivable 3,982 3,893 3,773 3,735 3,795 Premises and equipment, net 32,746 32,805 32,205 31,777 31,135 Other real estate owned — — 58 — — Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 5,735 8,659 4,609 2,915 2,915 Deferred tax assets 3,724 3,925 3,913 3,852 3,811 Other assets 1,621 2,802 2,158 2,485 2,814 Total assets $ 1,053,756 $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 782,043 $ 757,845 $ 802,408 $ 806,781 $ 809,758 Accrued interest payable 97 81 88 75 63 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 6,348 7,780 6,059 8,099 6,037 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 104,404 169,404 79,404 44,404 69,404 Other liabilities 2,462 4,324 2,954 3,975 5,467 Total liabilities 895,354 939,434 890,913 863,334 890,729 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost (14,478 ) (12,663 ) (6,798 ) (193 ) — Additional paid-in-capital 84,777 85,749 85,357 84,976 84,581 Retained earnings 93,688 101,140 100,431 99,481 98,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20 (7,947 ) (7,941 ) (8,035 ) (8,135 ) Unearned compensation – ESOP (5,790 ) (5,910 ) (6,031 ) (6,152 ) (6,272 ) Total stockholders’ equity 158,402 160,554 165,203 170,262 169,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,053,756 $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 12,488 $ 12,663 $ 12,060 $ 12,095 $ 12,026 Interest on deposits due from banks 73 117 278 149 170 Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 181 173 76 138 130 Total interest and dividend income 12,742 12,953 12,414 12,382 12,326 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,921 1,896 1,904 1,956 2,078 Interest on other deposits 616 759 821 631 320 Interest on borrowings 643 533 345 333 321 Total interest expense 3,180 3,188 3,070 2,920 2,719 Net interest income 9,562 9,765 9,344 9,462 9,607 Provision for loan losses 95 14 — 149 215 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,467 9,751 9,344 9,313 9,392 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 266 247 228 230 217 Brokerage commissions 43 36 24 109 108 Late and prepayment charges 204 150 262 139 278 Other 152 146 172 275 212 Total noninterest income 665 579 686 753 815 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,726 4,667 4,476 5,014 4,371 Loss on termination of pension plan 9,930 — — — — Occupancy and equipment 2,026 1,943 1,732 1,911 1,879 Data processing expenses 394 398 431 353 357 Direct loan expenses 171 183 182 156 217 Insurance and surety bond premiums 102 146 83 83 94 Office supplies, telephone and postage 316 281 271 317 349 Professional fees 1,038 956 733 510 1,025 Marketing and promotional expenses 39 46 47 26 68 Directors fees 69 69 73 83 69 Regulatory dues 58 70 47 56 60 Other operating expenses 606 575 632 582 585 Total noninterest expense 19,475 9,334 8,707 9,091 9,074 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,343 ) 996 1,323 975 1,133 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,891 ) 287 373 307 498 Net income (loss) $ (7,452 ) $ 709 $ 950 $ 668 $ 635 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 49,306 $ 44,948 $ 4,358 9.70 % Interest on deposits due from banks 617 679 (62 ) (9.13 %) Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 568 529 39 7.37 % Total interest and dividend income 50,491 46,156 4,335 9.39 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 7,677 7,617 60 0.79 % Interest on other deposits 2,827 974 1,853 190.25 % Interest on borrowings 1,854 899 955 106.23 % Total interest expense 12,358 9,490 2,868 30.22 % Net interest income 38,133 36,666 1,467 4.00 % Provision for loan losses 258 1,249 (991 ) (79.34 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,875 35,417 2,458 6.94 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 971 845 126 14.91 % Brokerage commissions 212 533 (321 ) (60.23 %) Late and prepayment charges 755 606 149 24.59 % Other 745 954 (209 ) (21.91 %) Total noninterest income 2,683 2,938 (255 ) (8.68 %) Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 18,883 17,939 944 5.26 % Loss on termination of pension plan 9,930 — 9,930 — Occupancy and equipment 7,612 6,673 939 14.07 % Data processing expenses 1,576 1,408 168 11.93 % Direct loan expenses 692 788 (96 ) (12.18 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 414 369 45 12.20 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 1,185 1,309 (124 ) (9.47 %) Professional fees 3,237 3,154 83 2.63 % Marketing and promotional expenses 158 215 (57 ) (26.51 %) Directors fees 294 277 17 6.14 % Regulatory dues 231 238 (7 ) (2.94 %) Other operating expenses 2,395 2,187 208 9.51 % Total noninterest expense 46,607 34,557 12,050 34.87 % Income (loss) before income taxes (6,049 ) 3,798 (9,847 ) (259.27 %) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (924 ) 1,121 (2,045 ) (182.43 %) Net income (loss) $ (5,125 ) $ 2,677 $ (7,802 ) (291.45 %) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 N/A N/A Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ 0.15 N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2.79 %) 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.25 % Return on average equity (18.24 %) 1.71 % 2.26 % 1.59 % 1.49 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.46 % 3.52 % Net interest margin (2) 3.71 % 3.83 % 3.75 % 3.86 % 3.90 % Noninterest expense to average assets 7.30 % 3.54 % 3.38 % 3.59 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio (3) 190.43 % 90.24 % 86.81 % 89.00 % 87.07 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 130.64 % 131.38 % 133.20 % 133.93 % 134.30 % Average equity to average assets 15.32 % 15.71 % 16.27 % 16.58 % 16.69 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 18.62 % 19.29 % 19.54 % 19.32 % 19.39 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 17.36 % 18.03 % 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 17.36 % 18.03 % 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 12.92 % 13.62 % 13.64 % 13.56 % 13.66 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 106.30 % 117.72 % 123.50 % 155.87 % 186.77 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans 0.03 % (0.15 %) 0.00 % (0.16 %) 0.03 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.92 % 1.73 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 % Other: Number of offices 14 14 14 14 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees 183 187 183 185 181

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

For the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 305,272 31.60 % $ 309,065 32.23 % $ 302,428 32.00 % $ 304,650 32.55 % $ 303,197 32.61 % Owner-Occupied 91,943 9.52 % 90,843 9.47 % 92,904 9.83 % 95,449 10.20 % 92,788 9.98 % Multifamily residential 250,239 25.90 % 244,644 25.51 % 238,974 25.28 % 234,749 25.09 % 232,509 25.01 % Nonresidential properties 207,225 21.45 % 195,952 20.44 % 197,367 20.88 % 199,903 21.36 % 196,917 21.18 % Construction and land 99,309 10.28 % 106,124 11.07 % 100,995 10.69 % 84,844 9.07 % 87,572 9.41 % Total mortgage loans 953,988 98.75 % 946,628 98.72 % 932,668 98.68 % 919,595 98.27 % 912,983 98.20 % Nonmortgage loans: Business loans 10,877 1.12 % 11,040 1.15 % 11,373 1.20 % 15,101 1.61 % 15,710 1.69 % Consumer loans 1,231 0.13 % 1,252 0.13 % 1,151 0.12 % 1,125 0.12 % 1,068 0.11 % Total nonmortgage loans 12,108 1.25 % 12,292 1.28 % 12,524 1.32 % 16,226 1.73 % 16,778 1.80 % Total loans, gross 966,096 100.00 % 958,920 100.00 % 945,192 100.00 % 935,821 100.00 % 929,761 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,970 1,788 1,562 1,727 1,407 Allowance for losses on loans (12,329 ) (12,160 ) (12,518 ) (12,449 ) (12,659 ) Loans, net $ 955,737 $ 948,548 $ 934,236 $ 925,099 $ 918,509

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

For the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,312 $ 1,281 $ 1,299 $ 1,284 $ 205 Owner occupied 1,009 1,052 479 933 1,092 Multifamily residential — — 7 13 16 Nonresidential properties 3,555 3,099 3,288 531 706 Construction and land 1,118 1,292 1,327 1,341 1,115 Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — 275 — Consumer — — 2 4 — Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 7,994 $ 6,724 $ 6,402 $ 4,381 $ 3,134 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 467 $ 471 $ 493 $ 1,023 $ 1,053 Owner occupied 2,491 2,488 2,499 1,972 1,987 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 646 647 742 611 604 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,604 3,606 3,734 3,606 3,644 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,598 $ 10,330 $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 Real estate owned: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 11,598 $ 10,330 $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 5,191 $ 5,226 $ 5,267 $ 5,157 $ 5,192 Owner occupied 2,090 2,114 2,493 3,415 3,456 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 1,306 1,317 1,330 1,428 1,438 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business 14 35 37 40 374 Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 8,601 $ 8,692 $ 9,127 $ 10,040 $ 10,460 Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 20,199 $ 19,022 $ 19,263 $ 18,027 $ 17,238 Total nonperforming loans to total loans 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.92 % 1.73 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 %

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 961,555 $ 12,488 5.15 % $ 916,625 $ 12,026 5.21 % Available-for-sale securities 30,729 118 1.52 % 23,477 82 1.39 % Other (3) 29,484 136 1.83 % 36,481 218 2.37 % Total interest-earning assets 1,021,768 12,742 4.95 % 976,583 12,326 5.01 % Non-interest-earning assets 36,579 33,003 Total assets $ 1,058,347 $ 1,009,586 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 28,254 $ 37 0.52 % $ 29,010 $ 27 0.37 % Money market 126,111 543 1.71 % 70,105 250 1.41 % Savings 115,881 35 0.12 % 124,786 41 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 387,490 1,921 1.97 % 444,950 2,078 1.85 % Total deposits 657,736 2,536 1.53 % 668,851 2,396 1.42 % Advance payments by borrowers 9,156 1 0.04 % 8,999 1 0.04 % Borrowings 115,231 643 2.21 % 49,296 321 2.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 782,123 3,180 1.61 % 727,146 2,718 1.48 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 110,790 — 107,145 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,343 — 6,763 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,133 — 113,908 — Total liabilities 896,256 3,180 841,054 2,718 Total equity 162,091 168,532 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,058,347 1.61 % $ 1,009,586 1.48 % Net interest income $ 9,562 $ 9,608 Net interest rate spread (4) 3.34 % 3.52 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 239,645 $ 249,437 Net interest margin (6) 3.71 % 3.90 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.64 % 134.30 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.

(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 946,159 $ 49,306 5.21 % $ 867,030 $ 44,948 5.18 % Available-for-sale securities 24,778 362 1.46 % 26,424 381 1.44 % Other (2) 35,517 823 2.32 % 42,937 828 1.93 % Total interest-earning assets 1,006,454 50,491 5.02 % 936,391 46,157 4.93 % Non-interest-earning assets 35,504 33,610 Total assets $ 1,041,958 $ 970,001 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 27,539 $ 122 0.44 % $ 28,182 $ 102 0.36 % Money market 124,729 2,548 2.04 % 60,113 702 1.17 % Savings 119,521 153 0.13 % 125,395 167 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 403,010 7,677 1.90 % 439,737 7,617 1.73 % Total deposits 674,799 10,500 1.56 % 653,427 8,588 1.31 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,608 4 0.05 % 7,762 4 0.05 % Borrowings 77,621 1,854 2.39 % 34,886 899 2.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 761,028 12,358 1.62 % 696,075 9,491 1.36 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 110,745 — 100,628 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,900 — 5,859 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,645 — 106,487 — Total liabilities 875,673 12,358 802,562 9,491 Total equity 166,285 167,439 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,041,958 1.62 % $ 970,001 1.36 % Net interest income $ 38,133 $ 36,666 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.40 % 3.57 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 245,426 $ 240,316 Net interest margin (5) 3.79 % 3.92 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 132.25 % 134.52 %

(1) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company is presenting this non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP net income and EPS referred to in this earnings release reflect adjustments related to non-recurring charges associated with the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Management believes that presentation of this adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and EPS information is useful to investors as it will improve comparability of core operations year over year and in future periods. A reconciliation of the GAAP information to non-GAAP net income and EPS is presented below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Net Income Before Loss on Termination of Defined Benefit Plan (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Earnings Per Year Ended Earnings Per December 31,

2019 Common Share

(1) December 31,

2019 Common Share

(2) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net loss – GAAP $ (7,452 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (5,125 ) $ (0.29 ) Loss on termination of pension plan 9,930 9,930 Income tax benefit (2,086 ) (2,086 ) Net income before loss on termination of pension plan – non-GAAP $ 392 $ 0.02 $ 2,719 $ 0.16

(1) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the three months ending December 31, 2019 (17,145,970 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.

(2) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2019 (17,432,318 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.

