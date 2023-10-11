First study of patients with metastatic prostate cancer to evaluate standard-of-care chemotherapy (docetaxel) combined with an antibody drug conjugate (PDS0301).

Decrease in prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels was seen in all patients at all three tested doses of PDS0301.

The combination was well-tolerated at all tested dose levels.

Data to be presented by National Cancer Institute as an oral presentation at Cytokines 2023.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (PDS Biotech or the Company), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary T cell activating platforms, today announced interim safety and immune response data for the first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating PDS0301, a novel investigational tumor-targeting, antibody-conjugated Interleukin 12, in combination with current standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, docetaxel, to treat metastatic castration sensitive (mCSPC) and castration resistant (mCRPC) prostate cancer. The data will be featured in an oral presentation by Ravi A. Madan, MD, Head, Prostate Cancer Clinical Research Section, Genitourinary Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute, an Institute of the National Institutes of Health, at the 11th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society (Cytokines 2023) in Athens, Greece.

“We are encouraged by the preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating PDS0301 in combination with docetaxel for patients with metastatic prostate cancer which has the potential to improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced and refractory prostate cancers that have spread to other parts of the body,” said Lauren V. Wood, MD, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech.

Eighteen patients (11 with mCSPC and 7 with mCRPC) with a median age of 69 years (range 39-82) were evaluated for clinical activity and toxicity. Three dose levels of PDS0301 (8.0 mcg/kg, 12.0 mcg/kg, and 16.8 mcg/kg) in combination with docetaxel (75 mg/m2) were administered every three weeks beginning with the second cycle of treatment. The dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) window spanned the 6 weeks after initiating docetaxel. While all doses of PDS0301 were well-tolerated, the 12.0 mcg/kg dose of PDS0301 with chemotherapy provided the best combination of immune response and tolerability.

Interim data highlights to be presented at Cytokines 2023 include:

Decrease in PSA levels was seen in all patients at all three tested doses of PDS0301 and ranged from -4% to -100%.

All doses of the combination were well-tolerated with one patient experiencing Grade 4 neutropenia.

Administration of the combination was associated with decreases in T reg cells and increases in activated natural killer (NK) cells, memory CD8 T cells, proliferating CD4 and CD8 T cells and cytokines INF-γ and Interleukin 10 (IL-10).

The changes in immune responses with the combination were independent of the PDS0301 dose.

“The interim data show that adding PDS0301 to docetaxel was associated with increases in peripheral activated natural killer cells, central memory CD8, proliferating CD4 and CD8 cells in addition to cytokines interferon-gamma and Interleukin 10 as well as decreases in T regulatory cells,” said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “As the first clinical study to evaluate docetaxel and an immunocytokine, we were pleased to see that the combination can be administered every 3 weeks and look forward to its continued evaluation and impact on clinical outcomes for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer.”

For patients interested in enrolling in this clinical trial, please contact NCI’s toll-free number: 1-800-4-Cancer (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615), email NCIMO_referrals@mail.nih.gov, or visit https://trials.cancer.gov using the identifier NCT04633252.

About PDS0301

PDS0301 is a novel investigational tumor-targeting antibody drug conjugate of Interleukin 12 (IL-12) that enhances the proliferation, potency and longevity of T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in the tumor microenvironment. PDS0301 is given by subcutaneous injection and is designed to improve the safety profile of IL-12 and to enhance the anti-tumor response.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune® T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune® based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Versamune® and Infectimune® are registered trademarks of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp and Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA.

