VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study investigating PDS0101 in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in both checkpoint inhibitor refractory and checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced the completion of enrollment in the first stage of the checkpoint inhibitor refractory group of its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV16)-positive head and neck cancer. 90% of HPV-associated head and neck cancers in the US are reported to be caused by HPV16, as reported in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

VERSATILE-002 is a Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study of the efficacy and safety of PDS0101 administered in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in adults with HPV16 and PD-L1 positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). VERSATILE-002 is investigating two patient populations of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients whose cancer has returned or spread. The first group has not been previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI naïve). The second group of patients has failed treatments including checkpoint inhibitor therapy (CPI refractory).

Dr. Jared Weiss, Section Chief of Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, is serving as the Lead Principal Investigator of VERSATILE-002. During PDS Biotech’s recent Head and Neck Cancer Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Roundtable, Dr. Weiss highlighted data observed from 17 patients, including an objective response rate of 41%, clinical benefit rate of 77%, and an overall survival rate of 87% at nine months.

“We are very pleased to have completed enrollment among checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients in this first stage for this group in our VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study,” said Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “This important milestone follows continued positive progress with the Phase 2 study, including data presented at ASCO 2022 and updated at our recent Head and Neck Cancer KOL Roundtable demonstrating the potential of PDS0101 in combination with pembrolizumab as a treatment for recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer. Currently, there are no approved therapies for CPI refractory head and neck cancer, with patients typically surviving less than a year. Our intent with VERSATILE-002 is to investigate the potential contribution that PDS0101 may have in improving the lives of patients with advanced head and neck cancer.”

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-positive cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, and also in second line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in patients who have failed prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. A Phase 2 clinical study is also being conducted in both second- and third-line treatment of multiple advanced HPV-positive cancers in partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). A third Phase 2 clinical trial in first line treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is being performed with The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center. A final Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 monotherapy in first line treatment of newly diagnosed patients HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients is being conducted at the Mayo Clinic.

About VERSATILE-002

VERSATILE-002 is a single-arm Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of PDS0101, an HPV16-targeted investigational T cell-activating immunotherapy that leverages PDS Biotech’s proprietary Versamune® technology, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). The combination is being evaluated in CPI-naïve and CPI-refractory patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2022. As specified in the clinical trial design, objective response is measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more). If objective response is achieved among at least four of the first 17 patients in the CPI naïve arm, this will trigger advancement to the second stage of the study arm and enrollment of the planned 54 patients in the CPI naïve arm. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.

