PDS Biotech Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Recent Business Highlights:

Presented interim Phase 2 clinical data for lead product PDS0101, in an oral presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. In the National Cancer Institute-led study, tumor reduction was observed in 83% (5 of 6) of advanced HPV16-positive cancer patients who had relapsed or failed treatment with chemotherapy and radiation but had not been treated with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Tumor reduction was reported in 58% (7 of 12) of HPV16-positive patients who in addition had also failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Completed approximately $52 Million public offering that will support next phase of company growth through advancement of PDS0102 and PDS0103 into human clinical trials.

Received $4.5 Million from the sale of Net Operating Loss tax benefits through the New Jersey Economic Development Program.

Appointed immuno-oncology experts Dr. Olivera Finn and Dr. Mark Frohlich to Scientific Advisory Board.

Expanded VERSATILE-002 study of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA ® in advanced head and neck cancer to include patients who have failed prior treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.

in advanced head and neck cancer to include patients who have failed prior treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. Added to Russell Microcap® Index as part of the 2021 annual reconstitution based on market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“The second quarter has been quite significant for PDS Biotech in providing the first demonstration of the clinical potential of the Versamune®-based products in treating advanced, treatment-resistant cancers. We believe the unprecedented objective responses and tumor reduction observed in our most advanced PDS0101 phase 2 clinical trial demonstrate the potential of the Versamune® platform to overcome one of the most significant limitations preventing broadly effective cancer immunotherapy. Versamune® has the potential to induce high levels of potent tumor-specific killer T-cells that may attack and eliminate the cancer,” commented Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “Our capital raise of approximately $52M in June, further strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with the capital necessary to continue advancing our promising immuno-oncology pipeline. Renowned experts in fields of prostate and MUC1 associated cancers joined our Scientific Advisory Board to facilitate development of our pipeline products. The Company is well positioned and now has the momentum to move quickly to the next phase of growth by accelerating advancement of PDS0102 and PDS0103 into clinical trials.”

Interim Study Results in NCI-Led Phase 2 Clinical Study of PDS0101 Highlight Potential of Versamune®

In June, the Company reported interim Phase 2 clinical trial data from one of three ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 trials at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. This Phase 2 trial is studying PDS0101 (Versamune®-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents: Bintrafusp alfa (M7824), a bifunctional “trap” fusion protein targeting TGF-β and PD-L1, and NHS-IL12 (M9241), a tumor-targeting immunocytokine. PDS0101 is an investigational immunotherapy designed to treat cancers caused by infection with HPV16 (HPV16-positive cancers) by training and activating the immune system to produce large numbers of in vivo CD8+ (killer) T-cells to target and kill tumors that are HPV16-positive.

Analysis of the interim clinical data showed that of the initial six HPV16-positive patients who had not been treated with checkpoint inhibitors, 83% (5 of 6) of the patients demonstrated an objective response (tumor reduction >30%). One patient had achieved a complete response. The reported objective response rate with current standard of care checkpoint inhibitor treatment is 12-24%. It was also reported that 100% (6/6) of the patients were still alive (median 8 months). The historical average (median) survival or life span for this patient population is 7-11 months.

Of the twelve HPV16-positive patients who had also failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitors after failing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, tumor reduction was observed in 58% (7/12). An objective response rate of 42% (5/12) and one complete response had already been achieved at the time of reporting in June. The objective response rate reported with the standard of care in this population is 5-12%. It was also reported that 83% (10/12) were still alive (median 8 months). The historical median survival or life span for this patient population is only 3-4 months.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PDS Biotech reported a net loss of approximately $0.6 million, or ($.03) per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of approximately $2.9 million, or ($0.19) per basic share and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The lower net loss reported for the three months ended June 2021 is primarily due to $4.5 million received from the sale of our NJ tax benefits pursuant to the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Net Operating Loss program.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 95% to approximately $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from approximately $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. A significant portion of the increase is attributable to clinical expenses related to VERSATILE-002 which is enrolling and progressing according to schedule. Preliminary data on the trial is expected as previously projected in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

The increase of $1.3 million in 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase of $0.2 million in personnel costs, $1.0 in clinical studies and $0.1 million in manufacturing.

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $0.8 million is primarily attributable to an increase in personnel costs of $0.6 million and an increase in professional services of $0.2 million..

Total operating expenses increased 74% to approximately $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from approximately $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

PDS Biotech’s cash balance as of June 30, 2021 was approximately $74.7 million.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,749,201 $ 28,839,565 Prepaid expenses and other 2,185,189 1,497,665 Total current assets 76,934,390 30,337,230 Property and equipment, net 2,310 5,443 Operating lease right-to-use asset 454,026 547,706 Total assets $ 77,390,726 $ 30,890,379 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,375,363 $ 1,415,224 Accrued expenses 1,469,792 1,735,322 Operating lease obligation – short term 157,663 119,904 Total current liabilities 4,002,818 3,270,450 Noncurrent liability: Operating lease obligation – long term 395,314 490,353 Total liabilities $ 4,398,132 $ 3,760,803 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.00033 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 28,417,909 shares and 22,261,619 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,377 7,346 Additional paid-in capital 120,405,851 70,907,315 Accumulated deficit (47,422,634) (43,785,085) Total stockholders’ equity 72,992,594 27,129,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 77,390,726 $ 30,890,379





PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)