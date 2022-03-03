Breaking News
PDS Recognizes Marcum’s Pharmacy as Team of the Year in its Annual Showcase of Success Series

Pharmacy Owners Colton and Catherine Marcum Recognized at PDS 2022 Super-Conference

Colton and Catherine Marcum discuss their pharmacy's accomplishments at the 2022 PDS Super-Conference.
Lake Worth, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) recognized Marcum’s Pharmacy in Kingsport, TN during its annual Super-Conference, Showcase of Success series, for overcoming adversity throughout the pandemic.  

Each year, PDS recognizes one pharmacy team based on their outstanding efforts towards creating a positive workplace culture, their ability to adapt both the business and their team through adversity, and the overall successes seen from implementing team-centric workflows with the Team of the Year Award. This year, PDS is proud to announce Marcum’s Pharmacy as the 2022 Pharmacy of the Year. 

Marcum’s Pharmacy, located in Kingsport, TN is owned by Colton and Catherine Marcum. The pharmacy was established in 1962 by Colton’s grandfather, and after working under his grandfather’s management, Colton and Catherine purchased the pharmacy in 2011. In 2018, the Marcum’s bought a new building to expand their business. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the timeline for the project. The Marcum’s continued to push for growth, and as of July 2021, Marcum’s Pharmacy is serving the Kingsport community in their new location.   

Despite dealing with delayed construction on the new location, Marcum’s Pharmacy continued to provide their community the care they needed, administering COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and monoclonal antibody treatments. Through a collaboration with Holston Medical Group, a major healthcare organization in their area, Marcum’s Pharmacy was able to significantly grow their patient volume through referrals. 

The increase in patients created the need for more robust pharmacy operations and new staff members. To streamline their processes, Catherine and Colton worked with PDS Business Coach, Jen Diehl, to create a robust sync program. Through those efforts, they created the space they needed to focus on business growth and staff recruiting.  

“It all started with PDS,” says Colton. “After we heard testimonials…we saw how people could be happy and we decided to jump all in.”  

Earlier this year, Colton and Catherine were both diagnosed with COVID-19.  In their absence, the pharmacy kept running smoothly. To Catherine and Colton, that is a true testament of success. “We’ve got a team of superstars…a support system.” 

To learn more about Marcum’s Pharmacy please visit https://marcumspharmacy.com. 

Marcum’s Pharmacy | 902 Broad St. Kingsport, TN 37660 

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)   
PDS is a coaching-based professional services company devoted exclusively to improving the performance of independent pharmacies. PDS empowers independent pharmacy owners with the solutions and skills they need to make their lives better and their businesses more valuable. For more information about PDS, please visit  www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.   

   

