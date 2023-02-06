Fort Worth Stock Yards and The Herd Every day at 11:30AM and 4PM (weather permitting), the cattle drive travels through the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards on East Exchange Avenue in front of the Livestock Exchange Building.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that its User Group Association (UGA) will hold its 36th Conference on May 9-12, 2023 at The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth, in Fort Worth, Texas. This year’s conference theme is “Steering Vista into the Future” focused on leveraging the power of PDS’ industry-leading software solution, Vista®, helping clients maximize their investment, optimize the many available features, and learn about planned improvement to help better manage their workforce.

“The PDS UGA Steering Committee and staff have developed a comprehensive conference agenda that includes valuable sessions to help our clients get the most out of Vista,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “In our 36th year of holding this event, we are excited once again to not only offer our clients a valuable learning experience, but also provide an environment where they can network and learn best practices from other Vista users.”

Like past conference events, the event will provide a variety of knowledge-sharing options for attendees. It will also include the popular brainstorming sessions from years past, which provide valuable input on product enhancements, and enable participants to help direct the future of Vista. Another valued component of the conference is the opportunity to network, troubleshoot and find solutions with the help of PDS Support, Professional Services, Engineering and Sales staff at the “Vista Solutions Center”.

About PDS UGA

Since 1974, the PDS User Group Association (PDS UGA) has helped educate its users on making the most of their software investment. Today, the PDS UGA consists of more than 1,000 members, led by a committee composed of PDS staff and end users.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personalized experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/033b58d3-b59c-4319-8087-a1b4d529ffee

CONTACT: Pat Palmer ppalmer@pdssoftware.com 610.238.4686 (w) | 610.220.6298 (c)