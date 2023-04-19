With Verisk’s Xactimate and XactAnalysis, Personal and Commercial Lines Insurer from Western Canada Streamlines Estimates and Workflow processes.

Edmonton and Jersey City, N.J., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peace Hills General Insurance Company, an auto, home, and business insurer in Western Canada, is enhancing its claims workflow with the Xactimate and XactAnalysis® solutions from Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider.

Peace Hills is using Xactimate to capture information about property damage and help them review estimates with speed and precision. The insurer is using XactAnalysis to send and receive assignments, track claims status, and support the oversight of its contractor network. Both applications can help Peace Hills enhance its workflow and reduce the time it takes to resolve claims.

“Providing an exceptional customer experience is at the forefront of what we do and it has become crucial to ensure a smooth collaborative process with our service network,” said Dan Andresen, vice president of claims at Peace Hills. “Verisk’s offerings not only enable us to allocate claims and obtain assessments from adjusters in a streamlined manner, but also provide a transparent view that enables all stakeholders to monitor the progress in real time.”

With XactAnalysis, Peace Hills can more effectively:

ensure compliance with company standards by tracking claim assignments;

audit estimates to identify and correct errors;

maintain comprehensive documentation on all claims by storing estimates, valuations, floor plans, photos, notes, action items, and audio files;

identify areas for contractor/adjuster improvement by monitoring performance; and

generate real-time reports on company performance and compare them against industry standards.

“Peace Hills maintains a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Joel Dagenais, senior vice president of sales for Verisk’s claims solutions. “We’re excited to support them with property estimation and claims management technology, and and we look forward to helping them continue to increase efficiency and improve the customer experience.”

To learn more about Peace Hills, visit www.peacehillsinsurance.com . For more information about Verisk Property Estimating Solutions, visit www.verisk.com/property-estimating-solutions .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Peace Hills

Peace Hills General Insurance Company, proudly owned by Samson Cree Nation, has been serving Western Canada since 1982 with home, auto and business insurance products. Committed to exceptional claims service, Peace Hills is dedicated to providing a responsive and efficient customer experience. Peace Hills employs over 200 staff who work with hundreds of broker offices across all provinces and territories in Western Canada. Learn more at www.peacehillsinsurance.com .

CONTACT: Michelle Pantina Verisk 551-500-7327 michelle.pantina@verisk.com